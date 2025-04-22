Montgomery County Council and Committees Meet on April 22 for FY26 Operating Budget and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program Reviews

MARYLAND, April 22 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 21, 2025

The joint Health and Human Services and Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will meet at 10 a.m., the Council will meet at 1:15 p.m., and the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will meet at 3 p.m.

The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget for rental assistance programs.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Natali Fani-González and Vice President Will Jawando.

The Montgomery County Council will meet at 1:15 p.m., and the meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Friedson recognizing Affordable Housing Month.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budget for Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), the Device Client Management Non-Departmental Account (NDA), the Telecommunications NDA, the Cable TV and Communications Plan, and the Interagency Technology Policy Coordinating Committee (ITPCC) NDA.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to set proposed FY26 Real Property Tax Rate Increase: On March 14, 2025, the County Executive proposed a FY26 tax rate for the General Fund that exceeded the approved FY25 property tax rate. The Council adopted a resolution on April 8, 2025, indicating its intent to consider an increase to the real property tax rate for FY26 from $0.67 per $100 of assessment to $0.709 per $100 assessment.

Resolution to set FY26 Property Tax Credit for Income Tax Offset: Each year the Council may set a property tax credit to offset a portion of the income tax revenue resulting from a County income tax rate that is greater than 2.6 percent. The credit is automatically provided to each property that is an owner-occupied dwelling of a homeowner. The County Executive recommended a property tax credit of $860 per eligible property in the FY26 Operating Budget. The FY25 credit was $692.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-65 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Emergency Rental Assistance Grant, $1,486,353

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $1.4 million supplemental appropriation for a Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Emergency Rental Assistance Grant, which is supported by the state. The funding would provide financial support to County residents facing hardship by providing rental and utility assistance to low-income County residents.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-70 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), School Safety Grant Program, $1,485,840

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $1.4 million supplemental appropriation for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) through the School Safety Grant Program. The state program provides grants to local school systems for school security improvements to enhance school safety, security and emergency preparedness. The funding will be used to purchase and install security systems to mitigate emergency situations.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-64 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Title IV, Part A: Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grant, $1,279,798

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $1.2 million supplemental appropriation for MCPS and the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grant provided by the Maryland State Department of Education. The funds will be used to support the Blended Learning Program, which provides long-term medically impacted students who cannot be served in a regular school setting with access to comprehensive educational services in a blended virtual environment.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-67 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Clean School Bus Grant, $4,700,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a on a $4.7 million supplemental appropriation for MCPS and the Clean School Bus Grant. The program offers rebates to eligible entities to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models. The funds will be used to replace 50 buses with zero-emission buses and install 20 direct current fast chargers.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, April 22, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution to Establish an Advisory Workgroup on a Strategic Plan for County Grants

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to establish an Advisory Workgroup on a Strategic Plan for County Grants. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee is sponsoring this resolution to create a workgroup shared with making recommendations to the Council about policies, criteria and plan to address the traditional grants programs administered through the Office of Grants Management.

Capital Improvements Program Status Update

Briefing: The Council will receive a status update on the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Council’s committees held meetings to review all departmental and agency recommendations for projects in the amended FY25-30 CIP. The Council has reviewed these committee recommendations for the majority of CIP amendments. The Council will reconcile revenues and expenditures in the CIP together with the FY26 Operating Budget in mid-May and adopt resolutions in late May.

Committee Meetings

Rental Assistance Programs

Review: The joint HHS and PHP Committee will review the FY26 Operating Budget for rental assistance programs funded through the Housing Initiative Fund (HIF). The County Executive recommends a total funding level of $25.4 million for rental assistance programs funded through HIF, an increase of $2.4 million or 10.1 percent from the FY25 approved operating budget. Rental assistance programs funded through the HIF are operated by the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC), DHHS and the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA). These programs are funded through recordation taxes.

The GO Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:

Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS): The County Executive recommends a decrease of $765,285, or one percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for TEBS, which facilitates the delivery of a wide range of services in all branches of County government.

The County Executive recommends a decrease of $765,285, or one percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for TEBS, which facilitates the delivery of a wide range of services in all branches of County government. Device Client Management NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $1.9 million, or 12.3 percent, for the Device Client Management NDA. The program provides general Information Technology (IT) support directly to departments and employees through the County's IT Help Desk.

The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $1.9 million, or 12.3 percent, for the Device Client Management NDA. The program provides general Information Technology (IT) support directly to departments and employees through the County's IT Help Desk. Telecommunications NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the approved FY25 Operating Budget of more than $4 million for the Telecommunications NDA, which provides the operating expenses for telecommunication charges incurred by County departments.

The County Executive recommends no increase from the approved FY25 Operating Budget of more than $4 million for the Telecommunications NDA, which provides the operating expenses for telecommunication charges incurred by County departments. Cable TV and Communications Plan - Internal: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $911,800, or 13.91 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Cable TV and Communications Plan. The plan is a special revenue fund provided by cable franchise agreements and fees. Consistent with national trends, cable fund revenues continue to decline at an accelerated rate due to cord cutting and the move to streaming services that do not pay cable franchise fees.

The County Executive recommends a decrease of $911,800, or 13.91 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Cable TV and Communications Plan. The plan is a special revenue fund provided by cable franchise agreements and fees. Consistent with national trends, cable fund revenues continue to decline at an accelerated rate due to cord cutting and the move to streaming services that do not pay cable franchise fees. Interagency Technology Policy Coordinating Committee (ITPCC) NDA: The County Executive recommends no increase from the approved FY25 Operating Budget of $3,000 for the ITPCC NDA, which promotes strategic planning and coordination in the use of information technology across County agencies.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.