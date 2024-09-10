Solomon Islands and Australia open new Biomolecular Laboratory in Lata

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, the Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai and Australia’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, HE Rod Hilton today launched a fully equipped provincial biomolecular laboratory at Lata Provincial Hospital in Temotu Province. The Lab is the third of three facilities supported by the Australian Government at a cost of SBD1.4 million each, and will provide better healthcare to people living in remote provinces.

The new Medical Laboratory will enable fast and accurate PCR and antigen testing for malaria, tuberculosis, HPV (the virus causing cervical cancer), coronavirus and other diseases. A range of blood tests will also be made possible. Having this testing capacity available in Lata will allow doctors to provide fast and accurate point of care diagnosis, delivering better, more focused health care for patients where it is needed.

The project also involves training in managing the laboratory. Officers in charge of the Lab have undergone training and we are confident they are very capable of delivering improved services to the public of Lata.

Speaking at the handover Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands HE Rod Hilton said Australia is excited to be handing over the new medical laboratory.

“I am truly honoured to be handing over this international standard biomolecular laboratory, providing vital health services to the people of Temotu. Costing around SBD1.4m, these laboratories, which have also been installed in Choiseul and Western Province, are strong enough to withstand powerful cyclones and earthquakes and are fitted with latest biomolecular testing equipment.

We know that the ability to provide these critical tests here in Lata and other remote areas saves lives. It also saves time and resources – improving the quality of diagnosis and treatment that can be provided locally. The Lab is part of Australia’s long-term support to improve the health and well-being of Solomon Islanders,” said High Commissioner Hilton.

Meanwhile in receiving the new infrastructure, Minister for Health and Medical Services the Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai thanked Australia for the new lab.

“I would like to sincerely thank Australia for the new laboratory. This reduces patient waiting times for diagnosis, many who must travel from far away and at the same time, it saves Solomon Islands health system time and money by reducing need for expensive, sometimes unreliable flights to send samples to Honiara for testing.

“The Lata modular laboratory is one of the three infectious disease labs requested by the Ministry of Health in response to the COVID19 outbreak in 2021. The reason for Lata’s selection was due to its small size lab with limited space and its remoteness to the National lab. It stands ready if there is another entry point into the country through Temotu,” said Minister Bosawai.

The lab is fully equipped to perform infectious diseases testing with full furnishing. It comes with the following equipment; Biosafety Cabinet Class II, Gene-Xpert machine, Haematology and Biochemistry analyser and autoclave. A computer and printer with UPS is also supplied. Storage fridge is also supplied.

Honourable Minister, Hon Dr Paul Bosawai thanked the Australian Government for seeing the need to have well-functioning laboratories for a resilient health system and responding by funding the construction and fit out of three molecular laboratories in the provinces: the first in Taro Hospital, followed by Helena Goldie Hospital and this new molecular laboratory at Lata. Australia has also been active in refurbishing the Molecular Lab at NRH with supply of Gene-Xpert machines for surveillance and outbreak tests.

Ends/////

HE Rod Hilton, Minister Dr Bosawai with Ministers of the crown and high level officials from SIG and the Australian Government after arriving in Lata

Temotu Premier Stanley Tehi, High Commissioner Hilton, Health Minister Dr Bosawai and PS Mrs McNeil cutting the ribbon to launch the Biomedical Laboratory