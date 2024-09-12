'Transformed By Trauma: Stories of Posttraumatic Growth' Raises Critical Questions About Mental Health Care in America

Andrew Bottrell, Former Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Tech and Triple Amputee Captain Charlie Plumb, Vietnam Fighter Pilot and former POW who was imprisoned for nearly six years at the infamous "Hanoi Hilton. Warrior PATHH is a peer delivered, PTG training program designed by Warriors for Warriors. The program helps Veterans, military, and first responders to transform their struggle into strength.

A powerful new documentary sheds light on the prevalence and impact of PTSD diagnoses, challenging the current approach to mental health in America.

PTSD has become a catch-all diagnosis. In our country, we’ve created a medical model and 500,000 people to treat it, but it doesn’t work.” — Ken Falke, Chairman and Founder, Boulder Crest Foundation

BLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new documentary, Transformed By Trauma: Stories of Posttraumatic Growth, sheds light on the prevalence and impact of PTSD diagnoses, challenging the current approach to mental health in America. The film tells the inspiring personal stories of Veterans, former POWs, service members, and first responders who have not only survived trauma but have thrived in its aftermath through Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) "PTSD has become a catch-all diagnosis," says Ken Falke, Founder and Chairman of Boulder Crest Foundation, the global leader in developing, studying, and delivering PTG-based programs. "In our country, we’ve created a medical model and 500,000 people to treat it, but it doesn’t work."Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest, adds, "With the PTSD label, you’re told you have a permanent disorder, and the best you can do is focus on feeling less bad. We need to change that narrative because it’s literally killing people."The film highlights the science of PTG, which shows that struggle can be a catalyst for profound growth and transformation. Instead of being diminished by trauma, individuals can emerge stronger and more authentic, embodying the best versions of themselves.Boulder Crest Foundation, a nationally recognized nonprofit and the home of PTG, has spent the past decade pioneering programs based on the science of PTG. Through peer-delivered training programs like Warrior PATHH and Struggle Well, the organization has transformed the lives of more than 100,000 individuals, delivering both agency and hope."Our mission extends beyond just helping Veterans and first responders," says Falke. "We’re working to change the way mental health care is approached in this country for all people with trauma histories. That’s a monumental task, but it’s necessary."One of the film’s powerful voices is Captain Charlie Plumb, a Vietnam Veteran and former POW who was imprisoned for nearly six years at the infamous "Hanoi Hilton." "POWs are living proof of PTG," says Plumb. "I survived nearly six years as a prisoner of war—what could challenge me more than that? We only get so many struggles in life, and it’s a terrible thing to waste any of them."As the home of PTG, Boulder Crest Foundation is committed to changing the narrative around trauma and mental health. "We’re proud to lead this movement," says Goldberg. "Through our work with those on the front lines of our society, we’ve shown that it’s possible to live lives filled with passion, purpose, connection, growth, and service, even after the darkest experiences."For more information on the documentary and Boulder Crest Foundation, visit Bouldercrest.org ++++++ABOUT BOULDER CRESTBoulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their PTG-based programs — Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, Struggle Well Experience — help the military, veteran, and first responder communities live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.TRANSFORMED BY TRAUMA: STORIES OF PTG CREDITSProduction Company: Atlantic PicturesDirector: Jenny Schweitzer BellExecutive Producer: Darren GoldbergProducer: Emily ChinEditor: Doug LaneMedia Contact:Jen GradyDirector of Communicationsjen.grady@bouldercrest.org

Transformed by Trauma: Stories of PTG B-Roll 2024

