Eltropy and Sync 1 Systems Announce Integration to Streamline Loan Origination for Community Financial Institutions

Eltropy partners with Sync 1 Systems

Partnership enables lenders to launch Eltropy's messaging tools directly from Sync 1's LOS, facilitating efficient conversations throughout the lending process

This integration of Eltropy's communication platform into our software will significantly reduce friction in the lending process, allowing our clients to serve their customers more effectively.” — Steve Maloney, CEO, Sync 1 Systems

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an integration with Sync 1 Systems, a provider of advanced loan origination software (LOS). This collaboration will empower CFIs to enhance their lending processes by integrating Eltropy's communication tools directly into Sync 1's loan origination workflow.The Eltropy-Sync 1 integration allows lenders to launch Eltropy's messenger tool directly from the Sync 1 LOS. This seamless integration enables financial institutions to:- Securely collect and share documents within the conversation thread- Maintain a complete record of all communications for compliance purposes- Initiate text conversations and perform document collection directly from the Sync 1 user interface"Our integration with Sync 1 Systems addresses a critical need in the lending process," said Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy. "By combining Sync 1's powerful LOS with Eltropy's award-winning communication platform, we're creating a more efficient and user-friendly experience for both lenders and borrowers. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to improving workflows for CFIs, ultimately helping them better serve their customers, regardless of time or location."Steve Maloney, CEO of Sync 1 Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Partnering with Eltropy aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize loan origination. This integration of Eltropy's communication platform into our software, including the ability to text and collect documents directly from our user interface, will significantly reduce friction in the lending process, allowing our clients to serve their customers more effectively."The Eltropy-Sync 1 integration, including the texting functionality powered by Eltropy’s APIs, is now available to mutual clients of both companies. Financial institutions interested in learning more about how this integration can benefit their lending operations are encouraged to contact their Eltropy or Sync 1 Systems representative.About EltropyEltropy is the leading AI-powered unified conversation platform trusted by 600+ credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com About Sync 1 SystemsSync 1 Systems provides advanced loan origination software designed to simplify and accelerate the lending process for financial institutions. With a focus on automation and integration, Sync 1's solutions help lenders increase efficiency and improve the borrower experience. Learn more at www.sync1systems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.