Teach the Future Launches Inaugural Young Voices Council Teach the Future: Futures Literacy Creating a future with youth...

Teach the Future, a global non-profit dedicated to promoting futures literacy in education, announces the launch of its inaugural Young Voices Council (YVC).

We are thrilled to launch the Young Voices Council and welcome these exceptional young leaders to our team.” — Dr. Peter Bishop, Founder & CEO, Teach the Future

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teach the Future , a global non-profit dedicated to promoting futures literacy in education, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Young Voices Council (YVC). This transformative initiative brings together 40 exceptional young leaders from around the world to shape the future of education and empower the next generation.The Young Voices Council is a diverse group of individuals aged 12-18 who have demonstrated a passion for education and a commitment to creating positive change in their communities. These young leaders represent a wide range of backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives.They will serve as ambassadors for the Young Voices Network powered by Teach the Future, advocating for the importance of futures thinking in education and providing valuable insights and ideas to guide the organization's initiatives.The YVC will work closely with Teach the Future's board of directors, executive leadership and network to develop and implement strategies for promoting futures literacy in education.This includes ensuring that resources and tools for educators are developed with student input, prioritizing a student-centered approach, organizing events and workshops, and collaborating with schools and educational institutions around the world to demonstrate futures literacy in action. The council will also have the opportunity to participate in high-level discussions and decision-making processes, ensuring that the voices of young people are heard and valued."We are thrilled to launch the Young Voices Council and welcome these exceptional young leaders to our team," said Teach the Future's founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Bishop. "Their passion, creativity, and diverse perspectives will be invaluable in shaping the future of education and empowering the next generation to think critically about the world around them. We are excited to see the impact they will make and the positive changes they will bring to the education sector."The Young Voices Council is just one of the many initiatives of Teach the Future, which is dedicated to promoting futures literacy in education and equipping young people with the skills and mindset to navigate an uncertain future. With the launch of the YVC, the organization takes a significant step towards achieving its mission and creating a better future for all. For more information about Teach the Future and the Young Voices Council, please visit their website at https://www.teachthefuture.org/young-voices-council Please reach out to the Young Voices team at young-voices-network@teachthefuture.org with questions, concerns, or comments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.