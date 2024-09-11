PARALLEL FLIGHT’S FIREFLY UAS DEMONSTRATES ADVANCED MARITIME COUNTERMEASURE CAPABILITIES AT TCE 24.2

In conjunction with Areté and the Office of Naval Research, PFT demonstrated Firefly’s capabilities as an expeditionary UAS platform for littoral surveillance.

LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a part of the 24.2 Technical Concept Experiment, held at Camp Pendleton, Parallel Flight Technologies (PFT) showcased its heavy-lift expeditionary platform, Firefly, for maritime surveillance. The demonstration highlighted the integration of PFT’s Firefly drone with Areté ’s Pushbroom Imaging LiDAR for Littoral Surveillance (PILLS) system, aimed at enhancing the U.S. Navy’s capabilities in maritime operations.Under a contract with the Navy’s Office of Naval Research (ONR), this collaboration brings together two advanced platforms to deliver a cost-effective, agile, and attritable solution for maritime surveillance. The Firefly drone, known for its versatility and operational efficiency, was paired with a mock version of Areté’s PILLS system, a cutting edge low Size, Weight (42 lb/19 kg), Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) LIDAR sensor—ideal for detailed hydrographic mapping of littoral zones.This integration was part of a broader effort at TCE 24.2, where the DoD collaborated with contractors to assess new technologies designed to enhance safety and effectiveness in expeditionary advanced base operations. During the exercise, contractors worked through various realistic scenarios to assess the new technology's impact on their safety, speed, and efficiency. This information is used to shape safe boat lanes, demonstrating the integrated system's effectiveness in real-world applications."The demonstration at TCE 24.2 illustrates Firefly’s ability to support maritime surveillance technology, made possible through our partnership with Areté," said Craig Stevens, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. "Firefly’s differentiator is our proprietary hybrid propulsion technology which enables extended flight time and range and its low cost to operate. Pairing this with Areté’s advanced PILLS system is how we’ve been able to package a versatile and cost-effective tool for mine countermeasures and coastal monitoring."“This opportunity to pair low SWaP-C technology in collaboration with the Marines and DoD community at TCE was very exciting for both PFT and Areté,” Eric Korpie, Senior Program Manager for Areté added. “We look forward to working together in the future to deliver maritime awareness and modular sensor packages to the Navy.”PILLS is an ONR sponsored Phase III SBIR technology brought forth by Areté, capable of the International Hydrographic Organization’s (IHO) standard 1A accuracy requirements for its bathymetric products as well as obstacle detection/avoidance capabilities. The system is a 532nm green LiDAR, capable of remote autonomous operations while onboard the UAS, focused on providing nautical safety of navigation and a developing mine countermeasure mission capability.Parallel Flight’s NDAA compliant flagship hybrid aircraft, the 270 lb (122 kg) MTOW Firefly, is produced in the USA and has been widely praised as a ‘heavy-lift workhorse’ and is well suited for numerous defense and industrial applications. Backed by the National Security Innovation Council (NSIC), USDA, NASA and NSF, the company’s proprietary Parallel Hybrid Electric Module (PHEM) propulsion technology, enables the Firefly to carry an impressive 100 lb (45 kg) payload (not including fuel) for up to 1.6 hours, extending mission durations and expanding operational capabilities.BackgroundParallel Flight Technologies:At Parallel Flight, we are expanding the realm of the possible with our UAS solutions to save lives, property and the environment. Our patented Parallel Hybrid propulsion technology enables UAS platforms to carry heavy payloads for longer durations. The increased performance profiles offer expanded utility for applications across multiple global markets including wildfire, medical and remote logistics, agriculture, utility and critical DoD missions.Press contact: Sarah AbdiAreté:Areté, an employee-owned small business, is an advanced science and engineering company that provides innovative solutions to challenging technical problems faced by the United States Defense and Intelligence agencies. Areté develops sensor systems exploiting a variety of modalities and the associated signal processing algorithms necessary for the extraction, interpretation, and tactically relevant communication of information to our partners.

Firefly UAS - TCE 24.2 Littoral Surveillance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.