ELLERMAN HOUSE SHINES ON THE GLOBAL STAGE, WINNING 3RD IN THE TELEGRAPH WORLD'S BEST 50 HOTELS FOR 2024!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellerman House has done it again! In what is shaping up to be a landmark year of awards and accolades, Ellerman House has been named No. 3 in the world in The Telegraph's World's Best 50 Hotels for 2024!The Telegraph is one of the United Kingdom’s most influential media outlets, and these latest awards are yet another seal of approval for one of Cape Town’s most extraordinary luxury hotels.The Telegraph boasts an archive of more than 10,000 hotel reviews, and the final list for the 2024 awards was selected by a jury of 24 expert hotel reviewers, split across five judging panels: Europe, Asia, Americas, and Caribbean, Africa, and Oceania. Combining their wealth of expertise, published reviews, and an analytical formula, the judging panel was able to rate and rank the World’s 50 Best Hotels for 2024.With Ellerman House ranked at No. 3, the judges placed it just after the iconic Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, and Ballyfin, a luxurious country house in Ireland. Hailing the extensive list of complimentary inclusions for all guests at the “discreetly glamorous” Ellerman House, along with the sunset terrace and “large pool glittering in the terraced garden below” The Telegraph judges celebrated Ellerman House as “Cape Town’s most exclusive hotel”.Renowned as an urban haven of considered service, authentic hospitality and exclusive luxury, Ellerman House is famous for its luxurious suites and villas, dramatic ocean-facing locale, and an array of curated in-house experiences. Ellerman House is home to one of the continent’s most extensive private art collections, a cultural exploration matched by bespoke wine and culinary adventures.“Having just re-opened our doors after a soft refurbishment in the Autumn, and with the busy summer season on the horizon, we are simply thrilled by this latest recognition for all that Ellerman House has to offer,” says Carol Kohne, CEO of Ellerman House. “It is really a testament to the work that our incredible staff put in every day, and it is so rewarding for us to see that effort recognized by such a prestigious international media outlet. Cape Town offers so many wonderful luxury hotels, and we are honored to be recognized as the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in South Africa’s beautiful Mother City and amongst the best in the world.”With just 13 luxury rooms and suites, alongside two award-winning split-level private villas, Ellerman House revels in its embrace of intimate oceanfront exclusivity. Extensive lawns and pool terraces offer unforgettable sea and city views, while the elegant in-house restaurant delivers contemporary cuisine fusing African flavors and a sustainable ethos with a dash of global inspiration.The custom-built Art Gallery plays host to select works from the extensive Ellerman House private collection, which is also on display throughout the property. Guided art tours are available to guests looking to delve deeper into this definitive collection of African creativity. A highlight this year is the addition of a new signature sculptural work by acclaimed artist Willem Boshoff. A few steps from the Art Gallery, the striking helix-shaped Wine Gallery offers a similar exploration of South African fine wine, with guided tastings hosted by expert wine stewards.2024 saw Ellerman House undergo an extensive soft refurbishment to update the décor and facilities in selected rooms and suites, as well as public areas of the property. This included new carpeting, exterior and interior paintwork, and a soft refurbishment of the restaurant as well as a revamp of the much-loved Pantry, always stocked with a tempting selection of sweet and savory treats. The addition of a ‘Polar Plunge’ pool to the Ellerman House Spa has further enhanced Ellerman House’s wellness offering. Click here to access the gallery of high-resolution media.

