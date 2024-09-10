Biden-Harris Administration Announces $68 Million Awarded for Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Care Programs in support of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the Nation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), recently awarded $68 million in grants for suicide prevention and mental health care programs. Addressing the U.S. mental health crisis and preventing suicide are top priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration and part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda.

“Every September we recognize Suicide Prevention Month as a time to raise awareness—to remind those struggling that they are not alone and that there is hope. Many people who have experienced suicidal thoughts are alive today because they got help,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, “The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to expanding and improving suicide prevention in order to save lives. That is why we launched the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline two years ago and why we continue to invest in suicide prevention programs that help save lives across this country.”

“Data shows that people of all ages continue to experience suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges, and our communities experience one death every eleven minutes,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “These critical investments in early interventions for young people improve mental health outcomes and improve protective factors across the lifespan. Congratulations to these new grantees who will be performing vital work to address this urgent public health crisis.”

SAMHSA’s 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (PDF | 706 KB) reported that 5% of adults – about 12.8 million people – had serious thoughts of suicide; 1.4%, or 3.7 million, people made a suicide plan; and 0.6%, or 1.5 million people, attempted suicide in the past year. Among adolescents ages 12 to 17, 12.3% or 3.2 million, had serious thoughts of suicide, 5.6% made a suicide plan, and 3.3% attempted suicide. About 21.9 million adults and 4.5 million youth ages 12 to 17 reported having a major depressive episode in the past year. Over 49,000 people died by suicide in 2023, that is 1 death every 11 minutes. This is why the Biden-Harris Administration named tackling the mental health crisis a core pillar in the Unity Agenda.

The awards announced today include:

In April, the Biden-Harris Administration launched a new National Strategy for Suicide Prevention and first-ever Federal Action Plan, which provide concrete recommendations for addressing gaps and meeting the needs of populations disproportionately impacted by suicide and more than 200 actions to be initiated and evaluated in the next three years.

Suicide Prevention Month is recognized every September as a time to raise awareness about suicide and share messages of hope. Information about suicide, including data, warning signs and risk factors, how to support someone considering suicide, and ways to learn more and share information are available on SAMHSA’s website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).