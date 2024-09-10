Press Releases

09/10/2024

Connecticut State Department of Education Kicks Off the 2024-25 School Year at Annual Back-to-School Meeting With Superintendents

This year’s back-to-school theme: A Universe of Opportunities



(HARTFORD, CT) — At today’s annual Commissioner’s Back-to-School Meeting for the 2024-25 school year, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) met with superintendents from across Connecticut to kick off and celebrate the upcoming school year and launch this year’s theme, A Universe of Opportunities.

Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and other leaders from across the state, shared inspirational words and thanked superintendents for the work they do every day on behalf of students, educators, and families.

Inspired by the State Board of Education’s Five-Year Plan, and driven by a commitment to data transparency and all students having access to a universe of opportunities, Commissioner Russell-Tucker highlighted the following focus areas for the Department during the year ahead:

Recruit and retain a diverse workforce of educators while modernizing the certification process.

Support a safe and healthy learning environment for students and school staff, with continued attention to addressing their mental health needs.

Ensure students are physically present in the classroom and actively engaged in learning.

Elevate curriculum frameworks and curricula, with a continued focus on supporting early literacy.

Modernize and expand postsecondary pathways that advance students in careers of their choice while growing Connecticut’s workforce.

Improve outcomes for all students, with a focus on increased access and opportunity for students with disabilities.

Strengthen partnerships with families and communities to promote high-impact practices that make a difference for all students, educators, and families.

During the meeting, a video was shared with attendees that featured inspiring words for the coming year from Governor Lamont, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Treasurer Erick Russell, Commissioner Russell-Tucker and fellow Commissioners, which can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4_drtDhQZU.

“As we approach the start of another exciting school year, it’s inspiring to see our dedicated school districts and superintendents preparing with such care and commitment,” said Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz. “To all the superintendents, teachers, staff, and everyone contributing to our students' success—thank you for your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication. Your work truly shapes the future of our state. I wish you a wonderful year filled with success, joy, and good health.”

"As we begin the 2024-25 school year with our theme, A Universe of Opportunities, I want to acknowledge the incredible hard work and dedication of our students, educators, families, and the entire education community. Your collective efforts are the driving force behind the successes we celebrate and the progress we strive to achieve,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “Let us use this year to deepen our commitment to ensuring each of Connecticut's 512,652 students can access the universe of opportunities available and the world-class education they need for learning, life, and work beyond school.”

"As the new school year begins, the State Board of Education reaffirms our commitment to providing every student with the tools, support, and inspiration they need to thrive in learning, life, and work beyond school,” said Erin Benham, acting chair of the Connecticut State Board of Education. “Together with the CSDE, we will continue to build a universe of opportunities through which students can reach their fullest potential.”

“Teachers are happy to be back in the classroom with their students this school year, but they’re looking for a commitment from elected officials and education leaders to make the profession more sustainable and address the continuing teacher shortage crisis,” said Connecticut Education Association (CEA) President Kate Dias. “Teachers stand ready to work with all those dedicated to what is best for our students to solve problems facing education so that teachers will stay in the profession and students and career changers will be inspired to enter it.”

“The education profession is an amazing place to be. Not only are we able to make incredible impacts on our students and they on us, but we are so fortunate to begin anew every year with excitement and anticipation,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). “Yes, there will be challenges, but the opportunities are endless. Welcome back everyone!”

“CAS-CIAC and its member school principals enthusiastically enter the 2024-25 school year. We are committed to supporting our students, staff, and school communities as we engage in educational experiences that further our curiosity and passion to learn. Together today, we will shape the leaders of tomorrow,” said Connecticut Association of Schools–Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CAS-CIAC) Executive Director Glenn Lungarini.

“CABE looks forward to continuing to support the 1,400 volunteer school board members as they provide the governance needed to ensure all students can take advantage of the universe of opportunities in our public schools,” said Patrice McCarthy, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE).

This year’s Back-to-School Meeting aired live on CT-N and is available to watch at https://ct-n.com/ctnplayer.asp?odID=23529.

