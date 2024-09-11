BenefitHub Bolsters Leadership Team with Executive Hires to Drive Accelerated Growth

BenefitHub New Executive Hires

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenefitHub , the world’s first and largest employee discount and voluntary benefits platform, recently welcomed four proven leaders to its executive team. These strategic additions to our team come at a time of accelerated growth and expansion for BenefitHub, including the recent acquisition of Abenity and the appointment of Jeffrey Litvack as Chief Executive Officer."As our market leadership continues to expand, it's imperative that we bring top talent with proven track records of driving world-class growth," said Jeffrey Litvack, BenefitHub CEO. “These hires reinforce our commitment to clients and partners and highlight our ongoing promise to drive further innovation in the perks and voluntary benefits marketplace leveraging the best and brightest minds," continued Mr. Litvack.Members of BenefitHub’s leadership team now include the following:• Matthew Patras joins as Chief Financial Officer and brings nearly 25 years of experience in financial operations and management working with organizations generating annual revenues from $3 million to $300 million. In his past roles Matt oversaw the successful exits of VersaTal, Trialscope, and Verilogue. Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University.• Larry Mieldezis serves as BenefitHub’s Chief Information Officer. He is a seasoned technology and business leader with a remarkable track record of delivering innovative solutions and driving transformative change. Prior to joining BenefitHub, Larry served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at ClickDimensions in Atlanta, GA, where he led the transformation of the Sales & Marketing Automation SaaS platform leading to the successful acquisition by Volaris Group, part of Constellation Software. Larry holds a Master of Business Administration from Goizueta Business School, Emory University, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Southern Illinois University.• Mehmet Zenginler manages BenefhitHub’s advertising clients and strategic merchant relationships as the Executive Vice President of Sales. With more than 15 years of sales experience, Mehmet is an accomplished leader who specializes in creating high-performing teams that deliver double-digit growth. Prior to joining BenefitHub, Mehmet led Tantimber’s entry into the U.S. market and separately, led the advertising, event sponsorship and client success teams at Adweek. Mehmet holds a Master’s Degree in Global Affairs from New York University, an Economics degree from SKEMA Business School and an International Business Management degree from Kean University.• Neil Axelrod joins as General Counsel. Over the past two decades, Neil has dedicated his career to accelerating commercial relationships for his clients, both high-growth startups and established brands. He has provided his legal expertise to a wide range of high-growth startups and established brands including Google, Pandora, Fitbit and Salesforce. Neil holds a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from St. John’s University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University.About BenefitHubBenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 32% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 15,000 client organizations globally, serving over 14 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.BenefitHub.com Media Contact:Yasmin MarinaroBenefitHub813-675-2200Yasmin.Marinaro@benefithub.com

