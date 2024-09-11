DRIVEROO AWARDED TOP CONSTRUCTION MOBILE APP HONORS BY CONSTRUCTION TECH REVIEW

Top Construction Mobile App - Driveroo Easier, faster visual inspections

Innovative Solution Digitalizes Equipment Maintenance and Safety For Leading Construction Companies

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driveroo announced today that the company and its easy mobile app have been recognized by Construction Tech Review Magazine as a Top Construction Mobile App for 2024. Used across a variety of construction companies, Driveroo’s easy visual inspection technology, preventive maintenance, work orders and incident reporting is improving equipment reliability, job site safety and compliance by empowering frontline workers to use mobile devices instead of the paper forms that are so often the cause for delays, inaccurate reporting and lost information.“Safety and maintenance managers from construction companies have been influential in the design of Driveroo, and we continue to strive to be the easiest, fastest and most efficient platform to enable frontline workers to perform equipment maintenance and safety work processes,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO. “This recognition from Construction Tech Review is strong validation that our vision to digitalize frontline processes in construction is on the right track.”Driveroo is powered by the company’s ROO.AI connected worker platform and provides easy, mobile-native access to customizable workflows that can be used for equipment inspection and maintenance, job site safety and training to enforce standard processes and help new workers onboard more quickly. Combined with add-on modules for Job Site Safety Assessments (JSA) and Tool Box Talks, Driveroo offers an all-in-one platform for frontline workers in the construction industry.About DriverooDriveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents.

