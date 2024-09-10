- Commissioner Temple Urges Louisianans to Prepare and Be Insurance Ready as Tropical Storm Francine Approaches

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2024

Commissioner Tim Temple is urging Louisiana residents to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Francine, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in Louisiana later this week. Francine is currently projected to bring significant to life-threatening impacts to parts of Louisiana as soon as late Tuesday night.

“All Louisianans should stay informed and take necessary precautions as this storm approaches,” Commissioner Temple said. “Prepare your property by trimming your trees, buying supplies and creating a home inventory. Have an evacuation plan in the event your area becomes too dangerous. And be insurance ready, which means review your policy, discuss potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keep their information handy in case you need to file a claim.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) offers the following tips for preparing for an imminent hurricane or tropical storm landfall:

Be Insurance Ready. Homeowners insurance named storm (or hurricane) deductibles are typically 2% to 5% of your insured value. For example, if your home has an insured value of $200,000 with a 5% hurricane deductible, you will pay $10,000 out of pocket before insurance coverage takes effect. Details about these deductibles are listed on your policy declarations page.

Prepare Your Property. Build an emergency kit and consider purchasing materials to board up your windows and make temporary repairs to your home in the event you take on damage. Trim trees around your home and secure loose outdoor items like patio furniture to prevent damage from broken branches and flying debris. Use your phone to take pictures of your property and belongings, including information like brand name and serial number. Having a record of your possessions will make the claims process easier in the event of property damage or loss. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes this easy and is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Make an Evacuation Plan. Have copies of your insurance policies and your agent's contact information ready to go in case of an emergency evacuation. This will enable you to start the claims process as soon as possible if your home is damaged in the storm. Learn how to prepare an evacuation route and more at getagameplan.org.

Filing a Claim. If your insured property is damaged during the storm, contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you. Take photos of the damage before cleaning up, and don't throw away damaged items. You have an obligation to mitigate further damage by making temporary repairs like putting a tarp over a damaged roof or boarding up a broken window. Keep your receipts for these expenses.

For more information, visit our website or call 1-800-259-5300. You can also download the new LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like our Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store and Google Play.

