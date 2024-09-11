Ort Tool Achieves AS9100 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Quality

Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ort Tool, a leading manufacturer of precision components for the aviation and defense industries, is proud to announce its successful certification to the AS9100 standard.

This internationally recognized quality management system certification underscores Ort Tool's dedication to meeting the rigorous demands of the aerospace sector.

AS9100 certification, which incorporates ISO 9001 requirements with additional aerospace-specific elements, validates Ort Tool’s ability to consistently deliver products that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of the company's quality management system, focusing on areas such as risk management, product safety, and continual improvement.

Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool, commented on this achievement: "Obtaining AS9100 certification is a significant milestone for our company. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to quality and positions us as a trusted partner in the global aerospace supply chain. This certification will open new doors for us and reinforce our relationships with existing customers.

Key benefits of Ort Tool’s AS9100 certification include:

1. Enhanced customer satisfaction through improved product quality and reliability

2. Streamlined processes leading to increased operational efficiency

3. Strengthened risk management and error prevention capabilities

4. Expanded opportunities to compete for contracts with major aerospace OEMs and defense organizations

The AS9100 certification is recognized and endorsed by aviation authorities worldwide, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and NASA. This global acceptance ensures that Ort Tool’s quality management system meets the highest industry standards. Ort Tool’s commitment to quality extends beyond certification.

The company plans to leverage this achievement to drive continuous improvement initiatives and maintain its position at the forefront of aerospace manufacturing excellence.

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 160,000 square feet of shop facilities. They build all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

Contact:

Angelo J. Milano

President

6555 S. Dixie Highway

Erie, MI 48133

AJMILANO@orttool.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.