PNNL Facilitates Department of State Chemical Forensics Workshop

Staff at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) Jonathan Forman, Raul Aranzazu, and George Bonheyo recently traveled to Cyprus to facilitate a multilateral workshop on chemical forensics investigations. The workshop, titled Saharan Fox, was hosted by the U.S. Department of State (DOS), Office of Weapons of Mass Destruction Terrorism, and brought together stakeholders from 12 countries.

In an effort to enhance capabilities in chemical forensics to support investigations related to chemical weapon attacks, PNNL developed a tabletop exercise and moderated informative briefings on investigative approaches. Hosted at the Cyprus Center for Land Open Seas and Port Security in Larnaca, these activities provided participating countries with a collaborative environment to share valuable information.

“Some regions are further along with what they have in place to respond to acts of chemical terrorism, and others are looking for guidance. These exercises are designed to facilitate information exchange and enhance collaboration among countries, aiming to strengthen their capabilities in utilizing chemical forensics and forensic science on a broader scale,” said Jonathan Forman, science and technology advisor within the National Security Directorate at PNNL.

The three-day workshop involved group discussions, presentations, and talks from participating countries but also outside experts like the Finnish Institute for Verification of the Chemical Weapons Convention at the University of Helsinki and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The workshop provided a highly engaging forum for exchange of experience and best practices between the participating countries.

“We were pleased with the feedback provided by participants, thankful for an informative event that allowed them to establish valuable connections with partner countries to enhance their chemical forensics strategies and methods,” said Forman.

The U.S. Embassy in Cyprus recognized PNNL for developing and facilitating the workshop, highlighting its significant impact in enhancing collaborative chemical forensics analytical capabilities.