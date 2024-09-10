Art of Vedas Expands Ayurvedic Products across Europe and Opens New Panchakarma Training Center in The Netherlands

Art of Vedas, Authentic Ayurveda Brand

Art of Vedas launches a Panchakarma training center in The Netherlands, expands Ayurvedic products in Europe, and invests in R&D for future innovations.

We see great potential to bring Ayurveda’s healing wisdom to Europe. Our new training center and expanded products will help meet the growing demand for holistic wellness solutions.” — Sammy Kumar

AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art of Vedas, a global leader in Ayurvedic skincare and wellness products, continues its rapid expansion in Europe by introducing new Ayurvedic herbal products and equipment to serve the growing demand for natural health solutions.

Alongside this product expansion, Art of Vedas has opened a state-of-the-art Panchakarma training center in The Netherlands, which began operations in June 2024. Additionally, the company has committed significant investment to its Research & Development (R&D) capabilities to drive future innovation in Ayurvedic formulations.

Expanding Ayurvedic Products and Equipment Presence Across Europe

As the European wellness market increasingly embraces holistic and natural remedies, Art of Vedas is expanding its range of Ayurvedic products and equipment. These offerings include herbal remedies, skincare products, and specialized Ayurvedic equipment designed to support practitioners in delivering authentic Ayurvedic therapies, such as Panchakarma.

This product expansion directly responds to the growing demand for Ayurvedic solutions that prioritize sustainability, health, and well-being. Art of Vedas is committed to making authentic Ayurvedic treatments accessible across Europe, enhancing the ability of wellness centers, spas, and healthcare practitioners to integrate Ayurvedic healing into their services.

Opening of Panchakarma Training Center in The Netherlands

To further support the growth of Ayurveda in Europe, Art of Vedas opened a dedicated Panchakarma training center in The Netherlands in June 2024.

The center offers professional-level courses and certification programs for wellness practitioners interested in learning and applying Panchakarma therapies, one of the most revered detoxification and rejuvenation therapies in Ayurveda.

The new training center is equipped with facilities designed to provide an immersive learning experience, and practical Ayurvedic treatment teachings by expert Ayurveda practitioners. By offering comprehensive hands-on training, Art of Vedas aims to build a community of certified practitioners who can deliver the highest standard of Panchakarma therapies across Europe.

Investment in R&D for Continued Innovation

Art of Vedas is also ramping up its investment in Research & Development to fuel innovation in Ayurvedic product manufacturing. With the expansion of its R&D infrastructure, the company is set to explore new formulations that blend traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern lifestyle, ensuring that its products meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers.

The company’s ongoing R&D initiatives focus on sustainable practices, ethically sourced ingredients, and innovative product lines that address a variety of skin and wellness concerns. Art of Vedas remains committed to driving forward the science of Ayurveda while staying rooted in its timeless principles.

Key Highlights:

- Expansion of Ayurvedic products and equipment across Europe

- Opening of a state-of-the-art Panchakarma training center in The Netherlands

- Increased investment in R&D to innovate and expand product offerings

- Commitment to sustainable and ethical practices in Ayurvedic product development

About Art of Vedas

Art of Vedas, based in The Netherlands, is a growing Ayurvedic skincare and wellness brand dedicated to promoting holistic health through natural, sustainably manufactured products. We proudly grow our own herbs and produce traditional oils in India, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity in our formulations. Rooted in the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, our range of skincare and wellness solutions supports personal well-being and professional practice while maintaining a deep commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

For more information, please visit artofvedas.com

