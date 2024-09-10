More than 1,600 new homes on the way for Indigenous people

CANADA, September 10 - Indigenous people on and off reserve in B.C. will have access to approximately 1,600 new affordable rental homes through partnerships between the Province, through BC Housing, and Indigenous non-profit housing providers.

“Around 1,600 culturally appropriate homes will soon become places of comfort and stability for many Indigenous people throughout B.C. who face a greater need for affordable housing,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These additional homes are part of our ongoing reconciliation work to ensure that Indigenous people are provided the resources and services to thrive in the communities they call home. With collective support from partners, we are better able to deliver housing that meets people’s needs.”

The second set of homes selected through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) includes 41 on- and off-reserve projects that will provide 1,662 affordable rental homes. It includes 667 on-reserve homes for First Nations members and 995 off-reserve homes for Indigenous people. A community breakdown of projects is included in the backgrounder.

"With each new home built through the Indigenous Housing Fund, we are taking meaningful action to address the critical need for culturally supportive shelter and foster a lasting vision of community and resilience for First Nations in British Columbia,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations. “As the first of its kind fund in Canada to provide provincial investments for on-reserve housing, the Province of B.C. is leading by example on the collective effort needed to address this crisis which disproportionately impacts First Nations in British Columbia. By meeting the fundamental needs of families and Elders, both on and off reserve, we lay a strong foundation for people to thrive, while advancing our collective journey toward reconciliation.”

The announcement was made at the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre in Surrey, one of the proponents receiving funding for 65 units of off-reserve housing for Indigenous families and Elders.

The IHF is a $1.7-billion provincial program, administered by BC Housing, to support government’s target of delivering 3,500 homes for Indigenous families, elders, individuals and people with disabilities on and off reserve.

When the IHF was launched in 2018, B.C. became the first and only province in Canada to invest in First Nations’ housing on reserve, a federal jurisdiction. With this latest project selection, more than 3,220 IHF homes are now open or underway throughout B.C., with additional homes for Indigenous people through other Building BC programs, such as the Community Housing Fund and the Supportive Housing Fund.

“Indigenous leaders and organizations have long asked governments at all levels to help them take action to address the Indigenous housing crisis,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “In B.C., we are taking a unique approach and working in partnership to address this need, including funding housing on reserve and treaty land, something no other province is doing. Through provincial investments, we are helping support stronger communities and making real change in people’s lives.”

BC Housing is working closely with successful applicants, including Indigenous non-profit housing providers and First Nations, to continue these projects through the development process. More information about specific projects, including funding amounts and development timelines, will be made public as they are finalized.

Through the Indigenous Social Housing Management Agreement, operating agreements with off-reserve Indigenous non-profit housing organizations will be administered by the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). AHMA is the first for Indigenous, by Indigenous housing authority established in Canada. Its members manage more than 95% of all Indigenous-housing units located off reserve in B.C.

“There is a growing need for culturally supportive housing both on and off reserve throughout B.C.,” said Margaret Pfoh, CEO, AHMA. “The IHF allows AHMA members and First Nations to continue the critically important work of providing housing and services for those most in need of a safe place to call home. AHMA is proud of the collaborative work we have done to establish this funding for all Indigenous people in B.C.”

The IHF is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Along with other provincial funding programs, such as Community Housing Fund and Supportive Housing Fund, thousands of homes are now open or underway for people in B.C., including First Nations members and Indigenous people. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway.

“The safety and security that comes from having a culturally appropriate, affordable home is invaluable. With two new projects coming to Surrey, there will soon be 115 life-changing new homes for many Indigenous families, Elders and youth in the community who face greater barriers accessing affordable housing. We are committed to working in partnership to ensure that more homes are built where people are and built to last for generations to come.”

“The development of these 1,600 new homes is a crucial response to the housing crisis facing Indigenous communities, especially in Surrey, home to B.C.'s fastest-growing urban Indigenous population. Thanks to the support of the Indigenous Housing Fund, these homes will not only provide affordable housing but also serve as spaces for cultural connection, healing, and community. At FRAFCA, we approach housing differently, ensuring the inclusion of land-based Nations through our partnership with Sacred Waters. By doing so, we honour the lands we stand on while creating sustainable, environmentally friendly homes designed for the long-term well-being of both people and the land.”

