SEATTLE AUTHOR and DEMENTIA AWARENESS ADVOCATE JUST RELEASED NEW BOOK ON PERSONAL CAREGIVING JOURNEY - DON'T WALK AWAY

Lilies Painted By Jean Raichle Mom's First Painting Lilies and Pears painted by Jean Raichle

A MOVING AND UPLIFTING TRUE ACCOUNT OF A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER NEGOTIATING LIFE WITH LATE-STAGE DEMENTIA

This book is filled with hope, joy and lessons learned. It is told as the mother, Jean, lives in moments, quickly forgotten but filled with laughter and discovery.” — ALZ Weekly

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don’t Walk Away, a Care Partner’s Journey, is powerful and uplifting account of a mother and daughter navigating a life with dementia.Available now, this book is filled with hope, joy and lessons learned, it is told as the mother, Jean, lived in moments, quickly forgotten but filled with laughter and discovery. And the daughter and author Marilyn, joining her, as a partner, building the best possible life for them both.All illustrated by Jean’s mesmerizing art.More information and to order the book, please visit www.dontwalkaway.net For every caregiver at the beginning of their journey, who may feel only dread, unsure about what to do, what to expect, asking “now what?”, this book provides reassurance, ideas, and hope.For those well into the journey, it offers recognition, respite, and laughter. And always hope, secure in the belief our loved ones are still here, valuable people able to live with joy and purpose, active and connected to their communities.For the vast majority of people who think of Alzheimer’s only with sorrow, who can’t imagine a life with dementia as worth living, it offers a refreshingly different perspective and a much-needed bridge to understanding that persons living with dementia are valuable people, needing and worthy of our support to thrive and live with happiness.ABOUT THE AUTHORMarilyn Raichle grew up in the shadow of Alzheimer’s. Nearly everyone in her dad’s family and many in her mom’s family developed the disease. Her mother Jean tried to warn the children: “Keep your distance. Your father and I will be in a safe place; there is nothing more you can do, so walk away.” That was the way it was going to be until Jean started to paint.Everything changed. Her fascinating paintings opened Marilyn's eyes, ears, heart, and soul to a woman who definitely had something to say. So much to say–an appreciation of beauty, an enduring sense of humor and whimsy, more than a little mischief, and occasionally sadness and grief. All one had to do was to look and listen.Marilyn was able to join her mom in real time where there are no worries, no regrets, no deadlines, no hurry—just the moment, clear, precious, and lived as it comes – where everything is, to use her mom’s words, “just delightful.” Their visits stopped being dutiful, becoming essential—a source of joy and a path of personal discovery and more rewarding than anything Marilyn had ever experienced.# # #CONTACT: Julie Furlong, juliefurlong@comcast.net, 206-850-9448

