FEMA Reminds Kentuckians To Use Disaster Assistance Funds Properly

FRANKFORT, Ky. —With more than $2 million in federal disaster assistance funds approved by FEMA to help homeowners and renters in 15 Kentucky counties affected by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, the agency wants to remind survivors that these funds are to be used only for certain disaster-related expenses.

FEMA will send survivors letters that detail approved uses for grants, including:

Repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and fit to live in.

Rental assistance to temporarily pay for a place to stay.

Repair or replacement of a disaster-damaged essential vehicle.

Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster.

Replacing clothing, occupational tools and educational materials.

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster.

Federal law prohibits duplicating assistance from other sources, such as insurance.

If money is not used as described above, you may be asked to repay FEMA and you could become ineligible for further federal assistance. Survivors should document how disaster funds were used and keep receipts for three years.

Please do not use FEMA funds for travel, entertainment, regular living expenses or any expenses not related to the disaster.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.