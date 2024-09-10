BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center Presents: The 2024 Annual Holiday Craft Show

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center is located in Long Island City, Queens! Handmade art made by local NY artists, at affordable prices! Choose to live and give uniquely by coming to the 2024 Holiday Craft Show!

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, December 13: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Opening reception Friday night

Saturday, December 14, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 15, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

• Holiday Craft Sale with over 40 local ceramic artists

• Student exhibition

• Snacks and refreshments

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center in Long Island City will open its doors to the public Dec 13-15 to showcase over 40 ceramic artists from all over New York for its 15th Annual Holiday Craft Show. They will be presenting their best handmade pottery for sale at affordable prices for all the art and design lovers on your holiday gift list. Opening reception will be held Friday night, December 13th.

While BrickHouse maintains a selection of artists’ work in their foyer gallery shop year-round, during the holidays the 4,000 square foot studio transforms into an exhibition of world class pottery made in an array of styles and techniques. Artists participating range in aesthetic and experience, some boasting over 40 years of practicing the craft. Each will be hosting their own table of work on-site, allowing customers to interact with the makers of the objects. Enjoy shopping and looking at art with appetizers and drinks provided.

In addition to the craft sale, BrickHouse will simultaneously be presenting its 4th Annual Student Show, a juried exhibition of student work made in 2024. The opening reception will be December 14, 12-4pm. Best in Show will win a gift certificate for a 6-week class.

Each item for sale is one-of-a-kind, sold to you by the very hands that made them. Choose to live and give uniquely by coming to the 2024 Holiday Craft Show, located at 10-34 44th Dr. Long Island City, Queens, a two-block walk from the E, M and G trains at Court Square. Limited parking is also available for those who drive.

For more details, photos, and to RSVP for this free event, please see our Eventbrite page.

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center is a fully equipped ceramics studio founded in 2007 by artist and businesswoman Ellen E. Day. BrickHouse offers year-round pottery classes to adults at all skill levels, hosts visiting artist workshops, presents handmade pottery for sale, and rents space to dozens of independent artists.

BrickHouse is actively seeking press coverage for this event and would welcome video crew, photographers, or reporters to attend and speak with our community. Learn more about Brickhouse on www.brickhouseny.com. Contact through email at info@brickhouseny.com and by phone at 718-784-4907. Additional samples of student and associate work can be found on the BrickHouse Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For more high-resolution images of the studio or artist work; to speak with Ellen Day, the studio’s founder; or for more information about the studio or Holiday Craft Show, please contact Brad Johnson at brad@brickhouseny.com.

BrickHouse Holiday Craft Sale 2023

