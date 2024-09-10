Submit Release
JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR SOUTH SALT LAKE

Posted: September 10, 2024

South Salt Lake, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve South Salt Lake, Utah. The position will replace Judge Ryan Richards who will resign his position on or before December 31, 2024.


To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Salt Lake County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Salt Lake County, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.


Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $149,730 to $192,510 per year and includes benefits. For additional information about working for South Salt Lake, call Jen Hill at (801) 412-3215.

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 11, 2024 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Jim Peters, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of South Salt Lake, Cherie Wood, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Wood will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. Her selection must then be ratified by the South Salt Lake City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

 

