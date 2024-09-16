SouthCoast Alliance Summit to Feature Keynote with The Wonder Project’s Jon Erwin

SouthCoast Alliance announces that Jon Erwin will be featured as keynote speaker at the SouthCoast Alliance Summit on September 19th.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackelyn Viera Iloff and Simon Swart, co-founders of SouthCoast Alliance, in collaboration with The Wonder Project , the new independent studio behind the upcoming Prime Video series House of David, are proud to announce that they will be featuring a keynote discussion at the SCA Annual Summit on September 19 in Nashville. The Wonder Project executives - Jon Erwin , Founder & Chief Content Officer, and Ben Howard, Head of Studio Operations and Strategic Relations - will participate in a fireside-style Q&A. Howard will lead a discussion with Erwin, the filmmaker behind Jesus Revolution, I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog, covering various topics ranging from the state of faith and values entertainment from both the creative and financing perspective to how, through The Wonder Project, they are producing premium theatrical films and series that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in.“I am humbled to see that faith entertainment has earned a central role in our culture - and as a result, the business part of our industry is truly focused on serving our audience. It’s the perfect moment for this year’s SouthCoast Alliance Summit , which has always been a pleasure to attend. I’m so excited to spend some time with this group of talented storytellers and industry leaders,” said House of David executive producer and director Jon Erwin.The SCA Summit’s keynote speaker Jon Erwin, the creative force behind House of David, is an acclaimed, multi GMA DoveAward-winning director, writer, producer and entrepreneur. Erwin has shared the SCA co-founder's vision and goal of creating a platform for Christian filmmakers to share industry innovations and develop networking relations that benefit up-and-coming filmmakers. Ben Howard works as part of The Wonder Project’s studio team to unite audiences through courageous storytelling with his 30+ years of experience as a longtime producer, executive, and investor in the entertainment business.“We at SouthCoast Alliance are so proud to say we have had a long-time friendship with Jon Erwin, and his brother Andy, and we are delighted to now be forming a strong relationship and collaboration with the executives at The Wonder Project,” commented Jackelyn Viera Iloff.“We share and support The Wonder Project’s vision of bringing great stories to the screen that mainstream audiences around the world will enjoy while still resonating with Christian audiences. There is a huge demand that they are tapping into,” said Simon Swart.House of David tells the story of the ascent of biblical icon, David, who eventually becomes the most famous king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.About The Wonder Project:The Wonder Project's mission is to entertain the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in. Established by entertainment industry veterans, the company produces premium theatrical films and series for the global faith and values audience. Its first project, “House of David,” is an epic period event series based on David, the biblical figure who eventually becomes the most famous king of Israel. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Learn more about The Wonder Project at www.thewonderproject.com About SouthCoast Alliance:We are a coalition of Christian and mainstream filmmakers interested in the development of artistically and financially successful entertainment engaged in a constructive bridge-building dialogue about inspirational storytelling with film industry leaders and influencers. Our volunteer organization is committed to serving our community and creating positive change. Explore our site to learn more about how you can get involved and make an impact.Southcoastalliance.com

