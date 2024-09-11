Mancamped Strengthens AI Fight Against Male Suicide with TeamSnap Co-Founder Andrew Berkowitz as Strategic Advisor

Mancamped: Empowering Men to Climb to Their Ultimate Self. Mancamped: Rise and Climb, Your Ultimate Self Awaits. Stay Mangry or Start Climbing—The Choice is Yours.

Berkowitz brings growth expertise to help Mancamped scale AI-driven solutions and community support in its mission to combat male suicide and empower men.

It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancamped, the AI-powered personal growth accelerator for men , is excited to announce that Andrew Berkowitz, co-founder of TeamSnap and Suggestion Ox, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. With a proven track record of scaling platforms to reach millions of users, Andrew’s expertise will directly strengthen Mancamped’s efforts to combat the alarming rate of male suicide and support men in overcoming mental health challenges.Andrew’s experience in product growth, design, and leadership—scaling TeamSnap to over 25 million users and building Suggestion Ox into a premier anonymous feedback platform—will be invaluable as Mancamped accelerates its mission to provide life-saving tools and resources to men at risk.'We are thrilled to have Andrew on board,' said Kevin Washington, CEO of Mancamped. 'His ability to scale successful platforms and his passion for creating positive change will amplify our efforts to reach more men and provide critical support. Andrew’s insights will help us innovate faster and make a profound, real-world impact on men’s lives.'Throughout his career, Andrew has been instrumental in designing user-centric software that delivers a delightful experience while scaling it to reach millions globally. At TeamSnap, he led the product and creative vision that transformed it into a beloved platform before its successful exit. At Suggestion Ox, he continues to lead a company focused on enhancing employee experience and delivering impactful feedback solutions.With Andrew’s guidance, Mancamped will accelerate the development of AI-driven solutions, habit science, and community-based accountability that empower men to overcome their personal struggles and reduce the rate of male suicide.For more information, visit www.mancamped.com About Mancamped:Mancamped is an AI-powered personal growth accelerator designed exclusively for men . By combining advanced AI technology, habit science, and gamification with personalized accountability and community support, Mancamped helps men overcome personal challenges, achieve their goals, and build resilience. The platform is committed to addressing the critical issue of male suicide by providing men with the tools and support they need to thrive.

