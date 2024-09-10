New to hunting in Idaho? Here are 10 helpful tips

Watch the weather

The weather can be your best friend or worst enemy. Depending on which species you’re hunting and which part of the state you’re in, successful hunts are often tied to seasonal migrations and movements that are often influenced by the weather. A good rule of thumb is fall rains and snow make hunting quieter and animals easier to spot, as well as getting herds moving. Most big game animals are seasonally migratory, and their transition from summer high country to lower-elevation wintering grounds can mean areas filled with game become void of it, and vice versa. The exception is white-tailed deer, which tend to be less migratory, but understanding those seasonal migrations and being willing to follow deer and elk herds will reap rewards.

Be realistic about your priorities

The majority of big game animals are taken during general season hunts, and that includes some trophy-sized bucks and bulls. But there’s plenty of competition for those animals, so hunters need to be realistic and adjust their expectations accordingly. If you’re in a popular hunting area, there’s likely to be more young bucks and bulls available than older, mature animals. If trophies are what you’re after, be ready to work hard and discipline it takes to find those wily mature animals. And if you hunt hard and harvest a young buck, young bull, or antlerless deer or elk, take pride in that animal because you earned it.

Dress for success, and be prepared

Did we mention Idaho can be steep and rugged? It is, and fall weather can vary wildly. You can anticipate 30 to 40 degree temperature swings daily, and it can go from sunny to a snowstorm within hours. Dressing in layers is key, which means you’re able to add and shed layers of clothes as conditions change. Being able to maximize your time in the field is critical to success, but be equipped to handle cold, wet and snow weather will keep you safe from the elements and help you be a successful hunter.

Know the hunting regulations

Yes, this seems obvious, but spending time really understanding what hunting units and are open and closed to which type of hunting will not only keep you out of trouble, it will also help you understand all your options for hunting seasons. All big game hunters should know the basics of properly tagging an animal (Notch your tag!), showing evidence of sex and species, and filling out mandatory hunt reports.