Move the World Films Wins Award for a Film Every Homeowner and Renter Needs to see in Accolade Global Film Competition

We know how to build to last...

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Siegal of Move the World Films has won a prestigious Award of Excellence from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Move the World Films’ powerful documentary, Built to Last: Buyer Beware, which delves into the issue of poorly constructed homes and its far-reaching impact on homeowners and communities.Built to Last: Buyer Beware, narrated by award-winning actor Dylan Baker, features dramatic stories from victims and expert advice on how to build better homes. The film’s director George Siegal says, “I’m excited to see the hard work of the crew get recognition for such an important topic that affects all of us. I hope this film wakes people up and makes a difference.”The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.accoladecompetition.org In winning an Accolade, Built to Last: Buyer Beware joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind the Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me, and Highwire Films Australia, for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of the entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition theydeserve.”For more information about Built to Last: Buyer Beware, call George Siegal at 813-440-3074 or visit the film’s website at BuilttoLastMovie.com

