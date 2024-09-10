Duke Field Reservists play vital role in Northern Viking 2024 exercise

A team of Reservists from Duke Field, Florida, demonstrated the versatility of the C-146A Wolfhound aircraft while supporting joint and NATO forces during Exercise Northern Viking 2024 in Keflavik, Iceland, Aug. 26 – Sept. 4, 2024.

Members of the 859th Special Operations Squadron used the venue to illustrate its mission is agile, accessible while still flexible enough to work with military and civilian entities during times of crisis. Aircrew from the squadron welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate skills in events across multiple domains.

“Not only were we challenged by having to contend with a drastically different environment, living up to its reputation as the land of fire and ice with storms and an active volcano, but we also benefited from working with other U.S and NATO forces,” said Capt. Jason Brown, 859th SOS pilot and lead planner for squadron’s participation in the exercise. “Our primary mission remains SOF focused, but there will always be a need to work with those who have differing requirements, missions or purpose. Northern Viking gave us an opportunity to work under a Navy and Marine Corps command structure with seven other NATO nations over a 10-day period.”

The multination exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and executed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, brought together naval, air and land components from NATO allies including Iceland, Demark, France, Norway, Poland and Portugal.

The unit, and it’s active-duty partners in the 524th SOS, provide the Air Force’s only Non Standard Aviation capability transporting SOF members and equipment to some of the world’s most austere locations. This was the first opportunity for the 859th SOS to train with the Icelandic quick reaction force and joint partners in a range of crisis response scenarios including a volcanic eruption and other humanitarian disasters.

“The greatest challenge we faced initially was figured out how we would fit into a naval exercise,” said Brown. “Our focus was on doing what we do best – moving people and cargo from one airfield to another while being flexible enough to adjust to constantly changing needs from the users. As the environment continued to evolve, our flexibility was key in being able to save quite a few scenarios form having to be cancelled or rescheduled.”

Throughout the exercise, Allied forces practiced a variety of operations to enhance their cooperation while evolving into taskings and requirements that progressed in complexity throughout the exercise. The teamwork between the Icelandic Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and the 859th SOS was on full display throughout the exercise. Not only did the unit provide vital airlift for an Icelandic Quick Reaction Force, it also supported an medical evacuation mission allowing Navy medics to provide triage and treatment on the versatile C-146A aircraft.

“The flight with the C-146 aircraft helped us to simulate a fixed wing transport as well as a simulated longer evacuation to a higher level of care and treatment,” said Lieutenant Commander Clyde Martin, U.S. Navy Medical Officer in Charge of Combat Logistics Batallion 8. “It enhanced our readiness as there are problems within medicine that only occur during transport. Simple things like communication can become a challenge during transport which isn’t easy to simulate. From our perspective, the range and carrying capacity of the C-146 makes it a very useful aircraft for patient transport.”

Members of the 859th SOS agreed and saw the unique training as mutually beneficial.

“This aircraft is well suited to the casualty evacuation mission as it can reach smaller airfields in a short amount of time, bringing in medical teams and supplies while transporting ambulatory patients along with their medical attendants,” said Brown. “This is especially useful in situations such as were presented in Iceland for us when evacuating patients from the other side of the island by road would be a 10-hour drive or four hours by helicopter. A 45-minute flight that can carry far more than a helicopter could literally be a life saver.”