Air Force to establish Global Strike wing at Offutt AFB

The Department of the Air Force intends to activate a new wing headquarters, the 95th Wing, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. This new wing is one of the many efforts underway to reorganize the department for Great Power Competition.

The creation of the 95th Wing under Air Force Global Strike Command will enable effective command of forces to ensure readiness, and in time of conflict, the delivery of strategic and national-level capabilities to multiple combatant commanders and warfighters.

The wing will provide a unified command path to assure the readiness of the 595th Command and Control Group’s National Airborne Operations Center, or NAOC, and Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications, or NC3, mission. It will also establish a Total Force partnership to better resource the 253rd CACG, and 610th Command and Control Squadron unique missions to other combatant commands. The consolidation will provide an enterprise view of broad Command and Control, or C2, capabilities and improve the ability to lead, advocate and provide for resources, training and readiness.

Additionally, the 95th Wing will establish a Total Force command relationship to associate Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard units with the regular Air Force under AFGSC to improve C2 and normalize funding paths to organize, train and equip units.

The wing will incorporate existing positions from 595th CACG at Offutt AFB, Nebraska; 253rd CACG, Wyoming Air National Guard at Cheyenne Air National Guard Base; 610th Command and Control Squadron, AFRC, at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. No manpower will move from 253rd CACG or 610th CACS.

The new mission will add approximately 70 military authorizations at Offutt AFB over the next few years with personnel expected to begin arriving in spring 2025, with full operational capability in 2027.