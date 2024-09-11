NJ Top Docs Honors Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri for 2024

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri has been recognized by NJ Top Docs for his exceptional dedication to family medicine and his commitment to patient well-being.

JAMESBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, a board-certified Family Practice physician, has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Known for his unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality medical care, Dr. Bordieri is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of his patients through evidence-based and compassionate practices.Born and raised in New Jersey, Dr. Bordieri has a deep-rooted connection to the local community. At Central Jersey Family Medical Group, PA, he works closely with his patients to create health-affirming habits that promote longevity and vitality. His approach to patient care is collaborative, helping individuals build a balanced lifestyle that supports optimal health.In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Bordieri is an avid endurance athlete and seasoned traveler. He is a four-time IRONMAN finisher and regularly participates in triathlons and marathons. His passion for exercise as a cornerstone of health extends to his practice, where he guides patients in finding the right balance of exercise and nutrition to maintain an active and fulfilling life for years to come.Beyond his office practice, Dr. Bordieri also provides care in the acute inpatient setting at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick and in the subacute setting at several local rehabilitation centers. His commitment to patient care extends across various settings, ensuring that his patients receive comprehensive and continuous care.To learn more about Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjosephbordieri/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

