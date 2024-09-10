Professor Dawoud Shenouda Announces New Initiative to Advance Education in Smart Technologies

Innovative Program Aims to Equip Students and Professionals with Cutting-Edge Knowledge in Smart Home Systems and Digital Communication

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Dawoud Shenouda, a leading figure in engineering and education, is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative new educational program aimed at advancing knowledge in smart technologies and communication protocols.This initiative, which will debut in November 2024, is designed to provide students and professionals with cutting-edge skills and insights into the rapidly evolving world of technology.The new program, titled Smart Technology, will offer a series of workshops, seminars, and hands-on training sessions. It aims to address the growing demand for expertise in smart home networks, data communication standards, and microcontroller applications.“Given the swift advancements in technology, it’s crucial that our educational initiatives keep pace,” Shenouda says. “This program will equip participants with practical skills and theoretical knowledge essential for navigating and shaping the future of technology.”The program will feature a range of educational activities designed to advance knowledge in smart technologies. Workshops and seminars, led by industry experts, will cover essential topics such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, and other key protocols. Participants will also benefit from hands-on training, allowing them to apply their learning in real-world scenarios and enhance their technical proficiency.Additionally, guest lectures by renowned professionals from the tech industry will offer valuable insights and networking opportunities. Set to launch at Ontario, with registration opening in November 2024, the program is designed for a diverse audience, including students, professionals, and anyone interested in expanding their expertise in smart technologies.Professor Shenouda’s commitment to advancing education is well-documented through his extensive career, which includes leadership roles at several prestigious universities and contributions to global educational initiatives. This new program continues his legacy of promoting excellence in education and technology.“Education is the foundation for innovation,” Shenouda adds. “By providing accessible, high-quality training in smart technologies, we are investing in the future of our industries and communities.”Professor Dawoud Shenouda is a respected academic and leader in engineering and education. With over 55 years of experience, he has served as Acting Vice-Chancellor at International University of East Africa and held leadership roles at institutions across Africa. His extensive background includes degrees in mechanical science, telecommunications engineering, and computer engineering.For more information about Professor Dawoud Shenouda’s book signing event , please visit his publisher ghostwriteravenue.com or contact his team at info@dawoudshenouda.com. To explore his work find his books on Amazon

