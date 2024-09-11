Digital Energy Council Celebrates One Year Anniversary: A Year of Milestones and Impact

Digital Energy Council Celebrates One Year Anniversary.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Energy Council (DEC) is proud to celebrate its one year anniversary. Since its inception in August 2023, the DEC has doubled its membership and rapidly established itself as a pivotal force in advancing policies that promote responsible and sustainable energy development, enhance grid resilience, strengthen national security, and boost U.S. competitiveness.A Year of Remarkable Achievements:Over the past year, the DEC has hit the ground running, garnering bipartisan support from key industry champions and policymakers highlighting the need for greater coordination between the energy and digital asset mining, artificial intelligence, and high-performance compute industries. This cross-section industry collaboration underscores the critical role the DEC plays in shaping the future of digital energy - the ability to transport value generated from power production globally.DEC founding members set a strategic vision for the advancement of digital energy, laying the groundwork for a year filled with impactful initiatives and collaborations.Key Milestones:January 2024: Co-hosted a seminal roundtable with the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) in Washington, D.C., marking collaboration between nuclear and digital energy leaders. Additionally, DEC organized its first congressional fly-in with member offices from the U.S. House Subcommittee on Energy advancing digital energy policy.February 2024: Played a leading role in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) first proposed data collection for the digital energy industry, facilitating direct dialogue between DEC members and EIA leadership.June 2024: Led briefings ahead of House and Senate hearings on electricity demand, particularly concerning data centers, and submitted statements for the record to both the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.July 2024: Invited to attend and provide comments at the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board Meeting regarding the opportunities associated with growth in demand for electric power in the United States and the role of the Department of Energy.Thought Leadership and Industry Engagement:DEC has become the leading voice for digital energy policy in Congress and the Administration through education and proactive engagement. DEC representatives spoke at numerous events, including the National Hydro Association Waterpower Week, the Edison Electric Institute Annual Conference, and the Bitcoin Policy Summit. These engagements have allowed the DEC to foster strong relationships within the energy sector and beyond.Industry Recognition, What Members Are Saying About the DEC:Amanda Anderson, Global Head of Public Policy at Block, stated:"The DEC is an essential voice that ensures policymakers have a trusted source of expertise as they navigate the digital energy sector. From modernized energy infrastructure and domestic self-sufficiency to enhanced grid resilience and expanded economic opportunities, digital energy will bring a myriad of benefits to the United States.""Block is proud to be a founding member of the DEC as we innovate new ASIC-based technology that improves efficiency, reliability, and uptime in large-scale data centers, as well as help decentralize the bitcoin mining industry."Zachary Bradford, President and CEO of CleanSpark, shared:"I have the privilege of serving on the Board of Directors for the Digital Energy Council. Witnessing the accomplishments of the DEC and its members has been impressive. Key connections between energy and Bitcoin have been formed through unique opportunities crafted by the DEC, which has been invaluable to CleanSpark and the industry as a whole."Kerri Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer, TeraWulf, added:“As the U.S. energy sector undergoes a pivotal transformation, with demand expected to increase exponentially and a shift toward renewable and intermittent energy sources, the digital mining industry needs knowledgeable and experienced advocates like the Digital Energy Council. Their representation is essential not only in Congress but also within the government agencies tasked with implementing new regulations and overseeing the sector's rapid evolution.”Looking Ahead, the Future of Digital Energy:As the DEC celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to driving the future of digital energy. The Council will continue to advocate for policies that support innovation, sustainability, and resilience in the energy sector. With a year of achievements behind us, the DEC is poised to continue its work at the intersection of technology and energy, ensuring a secure and sustainable energy future for the United States.For more information or press inquiries, please contact info@digitalenergycouncil.org.

