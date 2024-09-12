Allelo Announces ShiftMakers: Climate Impact by Design Film Series Premiere to Take Place During New York Climate Week

ShiftMakers Launch Party

Allelo Design is thrilled to announce the launch of ShiftMakers: Climate Impact by Design, a film series that shines a light on visionary climate tech founders.

Our goal is to inspire people to engage with climate tech design, showcasing the incredible work that’s already being done” — Nicole Dery, Principal at Allelo Design

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allelo Design In-House Int'l , Left Side up Films, and Wild Geese Productions are thrilled to announce the launch of ShiftMakers: Climate Impact by Design . The short film series aims to flip the script on traditional climate change narratives, moving away from doom and gloom and into motivated action. The series highlights the optimism, innovation, and the relentless drive of founders who are tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges through design. The series will premiere at New York Climate Week, offering attendees a first look at the stories shaping the future.“We created ShiftMakers to amplify the voices of those who are not just talking about change, but actually making it happen,” said Nicole Dery, Principal at Allelo Design. “Our goal is to inspire people to engage with climate tech design, showcasing the incredible work that’s already being done.” The film series will feature intimate interviews with founders who are making a tangible impact. Each episode will explore their unique approaches to addressing systemic climate challenges with innovative design, from renewable energy solutions to breakthroughs in sustainable agriculture and beyond.To celebrate the launch of ShiftMakers, Allelo Design will host an exclusive launch party during New York Climate Week. The event will feature a sneak peek at the first films from the series, along with a discussion with some of the featured founders and creators. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the visionaries behind these impactful technologies and initiatives.Event Details:Date: Tuesday September 24th 2024Time: 5pm - 9pmLocation: Gallery Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, 10013RSVP: https://lu.ma/b51n6rdv Following the launch, the ShiftMakers series will be available online. Each episode will feature additional content, including blog posts, articles, and behind-the-scenes footage that demystifies how design drives adoption and impact by audacious climate tech entrepreneurs. The series will be distributed across various platforms, including the Allelo Design website, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Viewers are encouraged to engage with the content, share it within their networks, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ShiftMakers.About Allelo Design:Allelo Design is a human+ centered digital design firm. We help climate tech companies create impact through customer-centric digital product design and storytelling. We enhance performance through increased speed to market, higher adoption rates, greater sales volumes, and faster product development lifecycles.About In-House Int'l:In-House Int’l is a brand and strategy agency that works with clients in climate and emerging industries to deliver branding breakthroughs that unlock market adoption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.