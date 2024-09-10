Ms. Juliana Blackman Named Allen University's White House HBCU Scholar

Ms. Juliana da Silva Blackman, Allen University's White House HBCU Scholar

"This year's 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn't be prouder to support them on their journey.” — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University Women's Soccer's Juliana da Silva Blackman has been selected as an HBCU Scholar, as announced by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This year, 110 students from 77 HBCUs across the nation were selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities.

"Being selected as a HBCU Scholar is an incredible honor, especially as someone from a small island like Barbados where opportunities like this are rare," said da Silva Blackman. "It means so much to be recognized among the top HBCU students nationally. This distinction validates all the hard work I've put in academically and motivates me to keep striving for more."

"I am happy to see Juliana represent Allen University and the Women's Soccer program as an HBCU Scholar this fall," said Allen Women's Soccer Head Coach Machi Provost. "She is a considerate, kind-hearted, personable young woman who will go on to do great things after she graduates this spring as well. We are proud of you Juliana, thank you for representing our program and University at the highest level. NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT!"

Da Silva Blackman will be representing her home country of Barbados, among the group of HBCU Scholars from 23 states and 11 countries that were selected from a competitive pool of over 350 applicants. Throughout the year, the HBCU Scholars will engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events designed to enhance their skills and expand their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and alumni of the program, further enriching their educational experience.

A critical component of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), Through the Mini MITTIC program, HBCU Scholars will team with one another to develop ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities.

"For 10 years, the HBCU Scholars program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities – a recognition that reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's determination to fight for our nation's HBCUs and their immense contributions to excellence and diversity in higher education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "This year's 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn't be prouder to support them on their journey."

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, held September 15-19, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA. This year's conference themes are, "Raising the Bar: Where Excellence and Opportunity Meet." During the conference, HBCU Scholars will participate in conference sessions designed to engage a spirit of innovation, leadership, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, HBCU Scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another, initiative staff, and partners to further showcase their individual and collective talent.

"I'm really looking forward to attending the HBCU Week National Annual Conference in Philadelphia," said da Silva Blackman. "I'm also excited about the upcoming NASA project and the chance to collaborate with other scholars and business professionals. I'm most eager to Network and gain knowledge from these experiences."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.