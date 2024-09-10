Land and Water Conservation Fund Awards $4.8 Million to Maryland Local Recreation Projects

September 10, 2024

A pavilion in Baltimore’s Leakin Park will be upgraded. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Five Maryland jurisdictions were recently awarded a combined $4.8 million in federal grant funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

These funds will support diverse projects, including the development of a new park in Caroline County, the expansion of athletic facilities in Taneytown Memorial Park, and the refurbishment of a campground in Baltimore City. Together, these projects will expand Marylanders’ access to local outdoor recreation.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a bipartisan commitment to safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans. Each year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources administers grants from these funds to assist state and local government in acquiring parkland and developing recreational amenities.

The following projects were awarded grants:

Baltimore City

Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park Urban Forest Campground

$1.5 million

A campground with tent sites, a pavilion, restrooms and an amphitheater will be renovated to create ADA-accessibility, and enhance opportunities to interact with nature in Baltimore City. The site will be a valuable resource for youth groups to learn outdoor skills.

Caroline County

North County Regional Park

$1.3 million

A new park will be established with walking paths, four multipurpose athletic fields, a playground, a bike skills course, a restroom, and a pavilion. This will meet a growing need for both organized sports and outdoor leisure activities.

Town of Berlin

Stephen Decatur Park

$133,000

Visitors will be able to stay longer and enjoy their time more with the construction of a building with restrooms and a water fountain. This property was acquired in 1972 with LWCF funding and became the most popular park in Berlin, with a playground, pavilion, walking paths, fitness equipment, and more.

City of Taneytown

Taneytown Memorial Park

$864,781

An existing park will be expanded to add walking paths, four multipurpose fields, a playground, and a support building with restrooms. This project highlights the long-term success of the LWCF program, with phase I and II development of the existing park having been funded in 1967 and 1975.

City of Westminster

Wakefield Valley Park

$1 Million

Funds will be used for trail development, as his former golf course will be renovated to include walking paths, creating a convenient way for people to stay active. Future phases of park development will include new recreational amenities accessed via these paths.

With these and future LWCF grants, Maryland DNR continues to work with federal, county, and municipality partners to improve public access to recreation in the state.