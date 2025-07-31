Microfishing in Maryland: A Tiny Trend or Growing Hobby?

July 31, 2025

Survey of Maryland anglers shows interest in microfishing

The blue ridge sculpin is among the species Marlylanders can target in microfishing. Photo by Peter Didden, submitted to Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Angler’s Log.

When most people think about fishing, they envision a proud angler holding a trophy-sized bass for an attention-grabbing photo of a personal best catch. But a type of fishing with the opposite approach has been gaining traction in recent years—microfishing.

As the name implies, anglers use a hook and line to target small-bodied fish that most people would consider minnows or baitfish.

The sport has received considerable media attention and social media buzz. Stories highlight the sport’s specialized tackle, such as tiny hooks, and microfishing’s focus on native fish species diversity. Despite the increase in visibility, very little is known about angler attitudes and knowledge of microfishing in Maryland.

To learn more, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fishing and Boating Services conducted a survey of Maryland freshwater fishing license holders in May 2025. The goal of the survey was to gather baseline information about this emerging user group in Maryland. Anglers were asked questions about their personal experience with microfishing, such as how often they participate and their primary motivations. The survey also captured perspectives from those who had never microfished.

The survey received 921 responses from people with a wide range of experience and knowledge related to microfishing. While the majority of respondents do not intentionally target small-bodied fish, 25% stated that they actively microfish. Among that group, 18% of the anglers indicated that they prefer to target small-bodied fish over larger gamefish, suggesting Maryland has a small but distinct microfishing community.

Similar to birding, many microfishermen keep a “life list” of the species they have caught, focusing on diversity rather than size. These lists can contain upward of one hundred species and reflect the skill required for accurate fish identification. When asked if identifying small native fish is difficult, more than half of active micro-anglers selected, “Yes, identifying small-bodied fish species is difficult, but as I have gained experience in microfishing it has become easier.”

Other aspects of the sport that attract new enthusiasts include the simplicity and portability of the gear and the ability to fish creeks and small, local waters. One respondent noted, “I enjoy microfishing because almost every body of water in Maryland has some fish — most of the time they’re just tiny.” Others shared that it’s an engaging and accessible way to introduce children to fishing.

Consistent among respondents was an emphasis on the conservation of native fishes. Seventy-eight percent of all respondents, regardless of participation in microfishing, expressed support for Maryland’s efforts to conserve small-bodied fishes, highlighting the importance of native fish diversity.

Some Maryland species that can be targeted by microfishing include tessellated darter (Etheostoma olmstedi); satinfin shiner (Cyprinella analostana); bluespotted sunfish (Enneacanthus gloriosus); and Blue Ridge sculpin (Cottus caeruleomentum).

Although microfishing remains a niche activity, the survey suggests there is potential for it to grow in Maryland. Of the 602 respondents who had never tried it, 35% said they would consider microfishing in the future if they had more information. One commented, “I’m unfamiliar with this type of fishing… I will look this up after I am finished with this survey.”

For anglers new to microfishing, tips on tackle and getting started are available on a variety of online platforms, including Microfishing.com, or at local tackle shops. Anglers can email photos and information to fishingreports.dnr@maryland.gov to share microfishing tips on DNR’s Angler’s Log.

Practicing catch and release is encouraged to reduce potential negative impacts when microfishing. Investing in a small photo tank is also a good idea to increase the likelihood that your catch survives when taking pictures. Importantly, anglers should not intentionally target threatened or endangered species when microfishing.

For a deeper dive into Maryland DNR’s microfishing survey, a summary of the survey results is available online. This information is being used to inform the department’s understanding of microfishing activity in Maryland only and not for regulatory purposes.

An active Maryland fishing license is required to microfish. Funds from fishing license sales directly support Maryland DNR’s conservation programs, including efforts to monitor and protect native species.

Article by Seth Moessinger, fisheries biologist, and Sinclair Boggs, marketing strategist for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services.