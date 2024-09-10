New Maryland Clean Marinas Certified in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore Counties

September 10, 2024

Three facilities meet standards to improve local water quality and help restore the Chesapeake Bay

Lighthouse Point Marina in Baltimore City is a certified Maryland Clean Marina; pictured are marina officials Matt Giorgi, Joel Schlossberg, and Ben Sesselman. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has certified Hartge Yacht Harbor of Galesville, Anne Arundel County; Tradewinds Marina of Middle River, Baltimore County; and Lighthouse Point Marina of Baltimore City as the newest Maryland Clean Marinas.

The department awards this designation to marinas that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. There are now 147 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 30% of the marinas in the state.

Hartge Yacht Harbor, which changed ownership in the past few years, is a full-service marina located on the West River offering moorings and slips and beautiful picnic areas. Covered slips are also available. The onsite Hartge Yacht Yard has been family owned and operated for more than 150 years and provides expert carpentry, fiberglass, mechanical, and painting services. Working together, the two businesses committed to Clean Marina best practices to earn the designation.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

To modernize the older facility, the new owners invested in expanding amenities for slip holders, removing the old marine railway, and improving stormwater management to reduce polluted runoff.

“We are excited to see this historic property maintain its character while implementing best practices to prevent pollution,” said Clean Marina Program Manager Donna Morrow. “Boaters will definitely appreciate the improvements which have the added bonus of helping improve local water quality essential for good boating and fishing.”

Some practices the marina has implemented include recycling boat shrink-wrap, maintaining a fuel spill response kit, controlling liquid waste such as oil, gas, and antifreeze for recycling, and adding new vegetated buffers near the water’s edge.

“I’m so proud of the improvements we have made already and look forward to continuing to reduce our impact to the Bay,” said manager Jed Dickman. “Implementing Clean Marina best practices is a big part of our strategy to run a top-tier marina in a clean and safe setting. We are very proud of the partnership with Hartge Yacht Yard which was integral in our achieving this milestone.”

Similarly, Tradewinds Marina, on Middle River in Baltimore County, was recently acquired by new owners Dan and Christine Utter, after several decades of ownership by another local family. Clean Marina certification does not automatically transfer when properties are sold–new owners must meet with program staff and demonstrate that they are meeting Award criteria. The Utters live in the area and immediately stepped up to have the property certified by the department by conducting a thorough site inspection and review of procedures and plans.

Lighthouse Point Marina has been completely rebuilt since new owners acquired it in 2022. The new owners invested in floating piers, a restaurant and boaters’ lounge, and trash removal devices to help remove litter and storm debris. To help prevent single use plastic bottles, the marina now features a bottle refill station. Marina management also shares clean boating rules and regulations with all slip holders and contractors who come on site.

Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification. The Clean Marina tools, including the Guidebook and Award Checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to donna.morrow@maryland.gov