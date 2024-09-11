Koua Studio Unveils "Acapulco - Waves of Change" at London Fashion Week, Celebrating Latin Art and Sustainable Design

Event Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Alvarez, founder of Koua Mexico and Koua Studio, is proud to announce the launch of her latest handbag collection, Acapulco – Waves of Change, a fusion of Mexican heritage, sustainability, and social empowerment. The collection will be unveiled at a special event during London Fashion Week on 16th September 2024, in collaboration with the Colombian sustainable fashion brand Anciela. The exclusive event, titled “Celebrating Latin Art & Design through Entrepreneurship,” will take place at Monmouth Kitchen, an elegant Peruvian-Italian restaurant in the heart of London.

Waves of Change Collection is inspired by Acapulco, a city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico known for its beautiful beaches and for being the favorite spot of glamorous celebrities during Hollywood’s Golden Age in the 60's.

But in recent years, Acapulco has become a victim of the wave of insecurity that has affected many local businesses and its people. Besides that, last year Acapulco was hit by ‘Otis’ a tropical storm that shockingly turned into a “Category 5” hurricane in just a day. This devastation left the surroundings of about 800,000 people destroyed.

Key Highlights:

-New Collection: Koua's Acapulco – Waves of Change is more than a fashion statement. It represents a movement that embraces sustainable practices, including the use of vegan leather made from pineapple and fabrics naturally dyed, recycled, or handcrafted by artisans from Mexico’s Amuzgo community.

-Empowering Artisans: Erika’s brand KOUA supports artisans in different communities in Mexico. In this collection, she worked with artisans from Xochistlahuaca, Guerrero—one of the poorest regions in Mexico where her family ancestry comes from —by providing fair wages and preserving traditional techniques passed down through generations. In the collection materials and empowering artisans, the designer is also working with recycled cotton handmade by artisans in Oaxaca.

-Latin Fashion Entrepreneurs United: Erika Alvarez is starting the waves of change initiative by partnering not only with Anciela but also with Sylki, a UK-based accessories brand run by a Brazilian mother-daughter duo. Together, they are redefining Latin fashion’s presence on the global stage, with a commitment to sustainable, ethically produced collections. Anciela and Koua are developing a garment in a collaboration that will be revealed that day.

-Event Experience: The London Fashion Week event will feature a panel talk on Latin entrepreneurship in fashion, a live performance by Rosa Cecilia, a London-born artist of Chilean-Italian descent, along with a celebration of Latin flavors with canapés and drinks featuring Ruta Maya rum and Tequila Don Ramon.

Erika Alvarez on the Collection and Event:

“I’m so excited to release my new collection. Acapulco - Waves of Change not only portrays childhood memories I had in the most famous seaside spot in the 60s, but it tells the story of how it has been impacted by environmental and social issues in recent years. I know I can’t turn back time, but I can contribute with a beautiful initiative of encouraging designers to create a unique collection with my textiles. I not only contribute to artisans’ economy and cultural preservation of their techniques, I also contribute to closing the gender gap by empowering women fashion entrepreneurs helping them to reach new markets together.”

Event Details:

Event Title: Celebrating Latin Art & Design through Entrepreneurship

Date: 16th September 2024

Venue: Monmouth Kitchen, London

Special Guests: Live performance by Rosa Cecilia, Latin-flavored canapés and drinks.

For more information, visit http://www.erika-alvarez.com, http://www.kouastudio.com, or http://www.koua-mexico.com

or email us at editor@kouastudio.com or pr@kouastudio.com

About Koua Studio:

Koua Studio, founded by Erika Alvarez in London in 2021, is committed to blending creativity, tradition, and innovation to address the climate and biodiversity crises exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Koua Studio offers bespoke handmade textiles, empowering Indigenous artisans in Mexico while driving a more sustainable and equitable fashion industry.

