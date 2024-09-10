Aliner Leaps Ahead In Camper Innovation, Releases 2025 Models

2025 upgraded Aliner flooring in all models Aliner is America’s original a-frame manufacturer!

MT. PLEASANT, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliner is excited to unveil its 2025 model year changes, setting a new standard in RV innovation and design. The latest updates across all Aliner models include stunning mirage gray blackout curtains, sophisticated seefeld gray interior paneling, and stylish shalestone countertops. These enhancements are complemented by the new premium design flooring complete with water shield. The updated Euro style cabinets in many of the campers add a level of sophistication to your home on the road.In addition to these aesthetic upgrades, every Aliner now features balancing beads for automatic tire balancing, new interior lighting to replace the bright blue nightlight, and upgraded cabinet hardware, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience.“Our 2025 updates are designed to elevate both functionality and style,” said Allan Reeping, Director of Sales, at Aliner. “We’re committed to providing our customers with a premium RV experience that combines innovation with comfort.”Aliner come in a variety of sizes, from the lightest in its class 1,190 lb Scout Lite to a generously sized Evolution 15 with over eight feet of interior headroom, sleeping for four, hidden indoor shower. Solar panels are options on many models and the Aliner Amp and Aliner Ascape, the teardrop version, both come equipped with the EcoFlow Complete 48V Plug and Play Power System for the off-grid enthusiasts.To see these beauties firsthand with Beckley’s RV, make sure to visit the Hershey RV Show happening this week.

