Trey Mckinney Has Been Crowned The 2024 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Rookie of the Year

Trey McKinney, Bassmaster Elite Series 2024 Dakota Lithium Rookie of The Year Bassmaster Elite Series 2024 Dakota Lithium Rookie of The Year Final Standings

19-Year-Old Trey McKinney Secures Prestigious Title in His Debut Season, Setting the Stage for a Promising Career in Professional Bass Fishing.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dakota Lithium , the leader in premium lithium batteries, in collaboration with Bassmaster, proudly announces Trey McKinney as the 2024 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Rookie of the Year. As the official lithium battery and supporting sponsor of the Rookie of the Year program, Dakota Lithium is dedicated to supporting the future of fishing.McKinney joins a distinguished group of anglers who have risen to the pinnacle of professional fishing early in their careers. His outstanding performance throughout the season earned him this prestigious title, marking a significant milestone in his young career.At just 19 years old, McKinney made an impressive debut in the Bassmaster Elite Series, starting the season as the youngest angler to win a tournament at Texas’ Lake Fork, with a winning weight of 130 pounds, 15 ounces. This historic victory came shortly after his 19th birthday, celebrated a day after his 12th-place finish at Texas’ Toledo Bend Reservoir. Competing against some of the best anglers in the world, McKinney consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, showcasing his strategic mindset and deep knowledge of the sport.Reflecting on his season, McKinney stated, “My main goal this year was to make the Classic. Then I realized just how much the Rookie of the Year title meant—because you only have one shot at it during your career. And I am blessed to have claimed this accomplishment against such a tough rookie class.”“Dakota Lithium congratulates Trey McKinney on his 2024 Bassmaster Rookie of the Year achievement, and we look forward to seeing the bright future ahead of him,” said Craig Storms, Pro Staff Manager of Dakota Lithium.Dakota Lithium’s mission is to power your passion, and we proudly support the future of fishing as the Official Sponsor of the Bassmaster Rookie of the Year. Additionally, Dakota Lithium is the Official Battery of Bassmaster.Check out some of Trey’s season highlights on our youtube channel About Dakota Lithium:At Dakota Lithium, we create sustainable energy products designed for deep cycle battery applications and long-lasting energy storage. Our mission is to power your passions while making the world a better place. As the technological landscape evolves rapidly, the need for reliable power grows. Dakota Lithium batteries are that dependable power source, driving innovation across all industries. We believe true quality is defined by longevity—how long a battery lasts. That’s why we focus on building batteries that endure, lasting four times longer than traditional batteries. Our unique chemistry and engineering expertise not only deliver lasting value to our customers but also reduce e-waste and lessen our environmental impact.

