September 10, 2024

Missouri Veterans Homes Team Members Named Missouri Health Care Association District Winners

JEFFERSON CITY – Three Missouri Veterans Commission team members have been named Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) District Winners. Ben Archambault, District 1 Employee of the Year, Kayla Trankle, District 5 Employee of the Year, and Ryan Helper, District 5 C.N.A. of the Year, were honored on Monday, August 26, at an awards banquet in Branson, MO.



“I am proud of each and every one of our team members for their talents and dedication to serving Missouri’s Veterans,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “All three team members demonstrate the Commission’s core value of ‘Excellence in All We Do’ in the way they provide care and exude compassion for our Veterans.”



District 1 Employee of the Year Ben Archambault works as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Missouri Veterans Home – Warrensburg. Ben was nominated for his ability to build camaraderie within the Home by encouraging his fellow team members and giving all Veterans the one-on-one attention they deserve.



District 5 Employee of the Year Kayla Trankle, Food Service Supervisor, and C.N.A of the Year Ryan Helper both work at Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau. Kayla was nominated for being the go-to person in the Dietary Department, because she brings a breadth of knowledge to the dietary team. She is always there to lend a helping hand, ensuring the Veterans have nutritious and tasty meals.



Like Kayla, Ryan Helper, a Certified Nursing Assistant, was nominated for his hard work and dedication to caring for the Veterans. Working in the memory care unit, Ryan takes time with Veterans to get to know their stories and their families.

Established in 1949, MHCA is Missouri's largest long-term care trade association, representing a diverse, well-rounded membership.



The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov