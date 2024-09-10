Northwest Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an armed robbery.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., the victim was walking in the 100 block of Bates Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun demanding the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24084876