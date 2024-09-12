Occidental Hotel Group Announces New Ongoing Investment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occidental Hotel Group, a leader in the hospitality sector, has announced its commitment to continue investing in its Caribbean properties, specifically in Occidental Xcaret Occidental Tucancún , and Allegro Cozumel (among others). This announcement highlights the company's ongoing dedication to enhancing the guest experience and fostering sustainable growth in the region.These three hotels, with their current features, will primarily benefit from the investment:- Occidental Xcaret, located in the Riviera Maya, is a 5-star resort situated within the Xcaret eco-archaeological park. It offers access to a private beach, gardens, and a range of cultural and recreational activities. The property features over 700 rooms, 11 restaurants, and 10 bars.- Occidental Tucancún, in Cancun, is a 4-star all-inclusive resort located on the beach with views of the Caribbean Sea. It provides aquatic activities, a gym, a spa, and various dining options. The resort caters to families, couples, and individual travelers.- Allegro Cozumel, on Cozumel Island, is a 4-star resort surrounded by tropical gardens. It includes a private beach, three swimming pools, and activities for all ages. The resort has 305 rooms, four restaurants, and five bars.The Occidental Hotel Group manages these properties. For more information, please visit the company’s website or contact their reservations team.

