Local IT Provider Announces Kathy Pace Scholarship Winner

Centre Technologies announces their Kathy Pace Scholarship award winner. From over 100 applications, Giorgio Dunn was chosen by the Centre selection committee.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies selected their Kathy Pace Scholarship awardees. The Kathy Pace Technology scholarship is an opportunity commemorating the late Kathy Pace who believed in supporting the community and continuing education. This technology-based scholarship is meant to help students change the future of technology’s impact.From over 100 applications, Giorgio Dunn was chosen by the Centre selection committee. The Kathy Pace Technology Scholarship honors the late Kathy Pace, who strongly believed in supporting the community. As the role of technology changes, the next generation of technology professionals need to possess the compassion and commitment to use technology as a tool to improve the world we live in. This $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a rising freshman, undergraduate or graduate students pursuing higher education in a technology-related field. The scholarship can be used to pay for tuition and/or other school related expenses.Additionally, the committee believes applicants should embody the spirit of encouraging and supporting others, and demonstrate care for both the people around them, and for their community. They should then produce 2 letters of recommendations, appropriate transcripts, and an essay which describes (1) what technology means to applicants and (2) how they plan to work with technology in the future.This year's recipient is an Oklahoma -native currently studying computer science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. He credits his mother and his family for the drive and passion he has for technology.Centre understands the ripple effect of investing in their surround communities and the impact this scholarship offers. This scholarship has created opportunities for winners to garner unique and extraordinary outcomes including Lizette Flores who went on post-graduation to work for Centre Technologies and Katelyn Trout who worked for Amazon on Alexa software before joining The Walt Disney Company's Product Engineer team. This award has additional impacts on the current awardee."I recently found out that when I graduate I'll be late one of 200 Native Americans in the world with the IT degree," Dunn replied, when asked about the ways in which he plans to use his computer science degree to help foster the future of technology. "I did some research and in my tribe, one person has IT degree...So I plan on going back and hopefully inspiring kids to get into a field that's growing and could improve our tribe. It will be cool to go back and support them."As a dedicated local Managed Services Provider ( MSP ), Centre believes in the legacy of technology even in its fast-paced environment."At Centre, we pride ourselves on providing the best quality solutions, but that legacy is nothing without helping the next generation. We started the Kathy Pace Scholarship so we could give back and provide opportunities for our community to revolutionize the future of tech. Giorgio is a great kid and we're excited for the ways in which his character, his drive, and his future-ready mindset will impact not only his future but ours as well," says Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies who is also the son of the late Kathy Pace for whom the scholarship honors.This is a yearly scholarship opportunity that Centre will continue in 2025.

