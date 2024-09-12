John Scher, Famed Concert Promoter, Calls on Artists to Help Control Concert Ticket Prices and Protect Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Scher, renowned concert promoter and entrepreneur, urges artists to take action against the skyrocketing prices of concert tickets, emphasizing that they have the power to give fans a break and make live events more accessible.

Scher highlights the recent example of Chappell Roan, the singer of "Good Luck, Babe!" who has taken a firm stand against ticket rescaling to prevent exorbitant prices. Roan recently announced she would shut down resellers making huge profits on her upcoming October 1st show in Franklin, Tenn., demonstrating how artists can make a significant impact by taking control of ticket sales.

Artists are not the only ones taking action against soaring ticket prices, exclaims Scher. According to CNN, the U.S. government and dozens of states recently filed a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation with the potential to revolutionize how concertgoers pay for tickets. The suit alleges that the parent company of Ticketmaster has abused its industry dominance for years, harming fans across the nation.

"The recent lawsuit by the Department of Justice against Ticketmaster is a major step towards addressing the outrageous ticket prices plaguing the live music industry," Scher states. "But in the meantime, artists can play a crucial role in bringing fairness back to the market."

According to Scher, stopping Ticketmaster's TM+ program, which facilitates ticket reselling at inflated prices, is crucial to prevent scalpers from exploiting fans. "By refusing to allow resellers to take advantage of their fans, artists like Chappell Roan show that they have the power to change the game," Scher continues. "It’s time more artists step up and take control over the sale of their tickets to ensure fair prices for their audiences."

Scher believes that artists can make a meaningful difference in the fight for fair access to live music by opposing rescaling and inflated ticket prices.

John Scher is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with a proven track record in the music industry. John has built a strong reputation as a business development professional with expertise in music management, production management, music licensing, and theater. He attended West Orange Mountain High School in New Jersey and Long Island University in Brooklyn.

Throughout his career, John has produced or co-produced national tours for various iconic artists, including the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, Leonard Cohen, Whitney Houston, Sarah Brightman, Family Values, Furthur Festival, and Down From the Mountain. He has also managed or co-managed notable artists such as Bob Weir, the Allman Brothers Band, Lou Reed, Rusted Root, Vertical Horizon, Art of Noise, Renaissance, Dave Edmunds, and more.

