Oscar Stone brings the Diamond District to the Bronx, NY

Oscar Stone celebrates another successful year in the jewelry business after the grand opening of his fourth store at a prime location in the Bronx.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar Stone celebrates another successful year in the jewelry business after the grand opening of his fourth store at a prime location in the Bronx, New York, last year, in March 2023. While the family business comes with over 35 years of presence in the jewelry industry, Oscar Izaguirre, saw the changes in the trends and how the industry was evolving, and strategically decided to expand the business and opened the fourth store in the vibrant heart of the Bronx.

The new store offers an extensive collection of the highest quality of gold and diamond jewelry, from stunning Cuban links and elegant tennis bracelets to custom made Hip Hop chains and jewelry, each crafted with exceptional precision and artistry.

At the day of the opening, Oscar gave a heartwarming and inspirational speech, thanking his family and friends for their support and for helping him to make his dream come true.

“I see so many beautiful people here today, family and friends, who, without their support, we wouldn’t be here today,” Oscar said. “I dreamed of becoming a big jeweler, I dreamed of becoming someone important one day, but on top of all, I dreamed of doing something worthy, with a vision that adds purpose to my life.”

Oscar concluded his speech with special thanks to his parents and staff. “I want to share a special thanks to my mom and dad, who believed in me and supported me all the way! Without their guidance and love, I wouldn’t be the person I am today, and I wouldn’t have the opportunity that God blessed me with. Last, I want to thank all my staff and friends who are part of our family, and they are present today to witness this moment, the moment we bring the Diamond District to the Bronx, because the Bronx is the home of Hip Hop and the home of Oscar Stone.”

Oscar’s family was there to support his new venture and celebrate his growing success. “We started our first pawn shop when we arrived from Peru to the United States in the mid-80s and I envisioned our son joining the family business one day,” Oscar’s father, Oscar Izaguirre Sr. shared. “As a visionary entrepreneur, I always believed in the potential for growth and innovation. Oscar took this vision to another level by seeing the opportunities in this industry and we are really proud of him for achieving that.

He overcame the challenges and setbacks during the COVID time but he was also able to thrive. He turned the business into a high-end jewelry store through his dedication and entrepreneurial spirit and at the same time, drove the family legacy forward.”

One of the main highlights of the event was a ticket raffle, where guests had the opportunity to enter a drawing to win unique prizes from Oscar Stone, where every piece meets the highest standards of quality and sophistication. Among the people who attended the opening were some special guests from the music industry who came to see and experience an exclusive treatment at the unique VIP room of the new store.

Since the opening, notable celebrities who have visited the store and bought custom-made jewelry include Rick Ross, Rowdy Rebel, Millyz and A Boogie.

The new store is located in 2384 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10458, one of the New Yorks’s busiest streets for the jewelry industry and operates seven days per week. More information about Oscar Stone’s jewelry selection, custom-made jewelry inquires and contact information can be found at the company’s website at: www.oscarstonenyc.com

About Oscar Izaguirre

Oscar Izaguirre, owner of Oscar Stone, comes from a family of Peruvian immigrants who have been perfecting the jewelry business for over 50 years. While Oscar was originally exposed to jewelry and the gold industry at a young age, later he decided to expand the business to diamond jewelry by becoming a GIA-accredited gemmologist and gaining expertise in all aspects of Hip Hop jewelry.

