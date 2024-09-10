A Hidden Legacy: Carol Ruth Silver’s 'Freedom Rider Diary' Goes to the 2024 Manila International Book Fair

Discover the untold story of courage and resistance.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- History’s echoes resonate powerfully through the pages of Carol Ruth Silver’s “ Freedom Rider Diary: Smuggled Notes from Parchman Prison .” Launching in collaboration with The Reading Glass Books at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair, the book will be showcased at Booth 2-80 on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.“Freedom Rider Diary” shares a long-hidden narrative from the heart of the Civil Rights Movement. Arrested in June 1961 as a twenty-two-year-old Freedom Rider, Silver faced the brutal realities of Mississippi’s infamous Parchman Prison. Her extraordinary account, penned on smuggled scraps of paper, reveals the raw and unfiltered truth of her forty-day ordeal in segregation’s darkest corner. These fragmented notes have been meticulously crafted into a compelling manuscript that remained unread for over fifty years.As part of the Freedom Rides—a pivotal civil rights initiative testing segregation laws in interstate travel—Silver’s personal diary offers an unprecedented view into the courage and resolve of the movement’s participants. The book is enhanced by an introduction from historian Raymond Arsenault, offering context and depth to Silver’s riveting experiences. The diary also includes framing essays and rare historical photographs, making it a significant addition for scholars, students, and anyone invested in America’s fight for justice.Carol Ruth Silver, a retired lawyer and lifelong activist, with a commitment to civil rights and education, underscores the significant impact of her historical account. Join The Reading Glass Books in commemorating this remarkable story of resilience and activism at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.