Deep Perception Launches Video Analytics for the Masses, Partners with Hailo, and Announces Qumulex as Initial Customer

Deep Perception enables VMS, NVR and systems integrators to provide customers with on-premise video analytics that work with existing, non-AI enabled cameras.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Perception is proud to announce the availability of their advanced video analytics platform that brings AI analytics to the masses. With a mission to provide advanced AI solutions to VMS providers, NVR manufactures and integrators, Deep Perception enables video surveillance providers to unlock new revenue streams from their existing customers.Coinciding with the launch of the Deep Perception platform, Deep Perception and Hailo, a leading-edge AI processor manufacturer, are forming a partnership to accelerate end user adoption of AI video analytics. By partnering with Hailo, Deep Perception has the ability to offer high-performance and cost-effective solutions that work across a variety of AI enabled NVRs and dedicated AI encoder appliances. This collaboration enables our mutual customers to rapidly create products that capitalize on the growing customer demand for AI-powered video analytics solutions.Deep Perception is pleased to announce Qumulex as a launch customer, demonstrating the trust and value leading video surveillance companies are placing in Deep Perception’s video analytics solutions.Qumulex, a leader in cloud-based video surveillance and access control solutions, is excited to partner with Deep Perception to bring advanced edge analytics to IP cameras that previously lacked this capability.“With Deep Perception's AI, empowered by Hailo technology, our QxControl platform can now analyze video streams directly from legacy cameras, providing enhanced security and operational insights,” says Dan Rittman, CEO of Qumulex.“This innovation empowers our customers to unlock the full potential of AI video analytics, without replacing their existing cameras. We are thrilled to launch this transformative solution this fall, bringing cutting-edge video analytics to a broader range of users.”“At Deep Perception, we're making AI accessible to everyone by enabling our advanced video analytics to work with legacy camera systems,” says Chris Clason, CEO of Deep Perception. “We believe existing VMS providers, NVR manufacturers and systems integrators are in the best position to fulfill the customer demand for AI-powered video analytics and are excited to be creating solutions with our partners who share our vision."Deep Perception’s software takes full advantage of Hailo’s advanced capabilities and supports a variety of platforms including cost optimized ARM platforms and high performance channel-dense configurations supporting multiple Hailo accelerators.“We're excited to partner with Deep Perception to bring AI-powered video analytics at an affordable cost to a broader audience,” says D.C. Smalley, GM of Hailo North America. “Our advanced AI accelerators, combined with Deep Perception's platform, offer a turnkey solution enabling VMS providers, NVR manufactures and integrators to rapidly bring innovative video analytics solutions to market.”Customers have been demanding on-premise video analytics solutions but have been hesitant to upgrade their existing camera infrastructure to deploy AI-enabled cameras. Deep Perception is poised to significantly disrupt the video analytics industry by augmenting existing video streams with AI and integrating with the existing VMS and NVR solutions in use by customers today. The Deep Perception platform satisfies the customer demand for AI and provides additional revenue streams for video surveillance providers.Providers eager to explore how they can offer video analytics solutions to their customers are invited to visit https://www.deepperception.ai where you can schedule a demonstration of the Deep Perception platform and request an evaluation license.About Deep PerceptionDeep Perception makes advanced AI video analytics accessible to the masses. The company brings powerful on-premise video analytics to life that work with existing cameras. The Deep Perception platform is easy to integrate, cost-effective, and scalable, enabling partners to capitalize on the growing demand for video analytics. By integrating the Deep Perception platform, partners can offer AI enabled products, capture new markets and generate additional revenue.

