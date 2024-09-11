Award-Winning Author Allison Spooner Releases Novel Exploring Addiction, Grief and Family During National Recovery Month

Allison Spooner is the author of two novels, including The Things We Cannot Change: A Story about the Ghosts Created by Addiction, which releases this month.

“The Things We Cannot Change: A Story about the Ghosts Created by Addiction” offers a haunting and heartfelt narrative about healing and acceptance.

I wanted to explore how addiction creates invisible wounds that don’t heal easily. Callie’s journey shows that even after someone is gone, the things we cannot change continue to shape who we are.” — Allison Spooner

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In alignment with National Recovery Month, award-winning author Allison Spooner is set to release her latest novel, The Things We Cannot Change: A Story about the Ghosts Created by Addiction , on September 30, 2024. Known for her resonant and authentic storytelling in The Lost Girl: A Neverland Story, Spooner returns with a deeply emotional exploration of the long-lasting impact of addiction, grief, and the struggle to find peace.A Personal Journey Reflected in FictionSpooner shared the emotionally charged process of writing this new book during her recent appearance on Expert Connexions . The Things We Cannot Change draws heavily on her personal experiences with loss and addiction, having lost her own father to alcoholism when she was just 15 years old.“This is a book I’ve always known I would write,” Spooner explained in the interview. “I wanted to explore how addiction creates invisible wounds that don’t heal easily. Callie’s journey shows that even after someone is gone, the things we cannot change continue to shape who we are.”The novel follows Callie, a college freshman trying to bury the painful memories of her father’s death from alcoholism a year prior. When she returns home for a break, she is confronted by her father’s ghost—both literal and metaphorical. Forced to face her unresolved feelings and the haunting memories she’s locked away, Callie embarks on a journey toward finding peace, learning that closure isn’t always about getting answers.A Timely Release for National Recovery MonthSpooner’s book launches at a pivotal moment, during National Recovery Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and substance use disorders. In her Expert Connexions appearance, Spooner reflected on the significance of this timing: “This month shines a light on recovery journeys and reminds us how many families are touched by addiction. I hope this book helps people feel less alone in their grief and healing.”Praise for The Things We Cannot ChangeBestselling author Sarah Arthur, in an early review, praises Spooner’s ability to bring nuance and empathy to her characters: “As in real life, I found myself rooting for everyone, frustrated with everyone, and astounded by the complex resiliency of families for whom addiction has been a wrecking ball. Allison Spooner has given her characters—and readers—a tremendous gift: The dignity of being human. Don’t miss it.”Launch Event and AvailabilitySpooner will celebrate the book’s release with a launch party on September 29, 2024, at Sycamore Creek Church’s Stage One in Lansing, Michigan, offering readers a chance to purchase signed copies before the official release. The book will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and via Spooner’s website, www.allisonspoonerwriter.com For a behind-the-scenes look at the book and Spooner’s writing process, watch her recent interview on Expert Connexions.About the AuthorAllison Spooner is an award-winning author known for her ability to blend raw emotion with compelling narratives. Her previous work, The Lost Girl: A Neverland Story, garnered critical acclaim for its fresh reimagining of classic themes. In The Things We Cannot Change, Spooner draws from her passion for exploring mental health, trauma, and recovery, creating characters that resonate deeply with readers navigating their own journeys of healing.For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview, please contact Allison Spooner’s team at allison@allisonspoonerwriter.com.

"The Things We Cannot Change" Featured on Expert Connexions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.