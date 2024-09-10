Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,325 in the last 365 days.

Bethlehem Dental Implants Available at DICE Dental for Only $1,450

Logo for DICE Dental in Bethlehem

DICE Dental offers dental implants, crowns, and extractions in Bethlehem.

Affordable dental implants in Bethlehem are available from DICE Dental

Dental implants are not just a cosmetic fix, but a way to restore the quality of life for our patients”
— Dr. Damien Ren
BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is proud to offer affordable dental implants in Bethlehem, helping residents restore their smiles and confidence. Dental implants at DICE Dental are available for only $1,450, including the abutment and crown.

Dental implants are a long-lasting solution for missing teeth, providing patients with a comfortable and natural-looking option that helps prevent bone loss and maintain the integrity of facial structure.

"Dental implants are not just a cosmetic fix, but a way to restore the quality of life for our patients," says Dr. Damien Ren, dentist at DICE Dental. "At DICE Dental, we take pride in offering dental implants that allow our patients to eat, speak, and smile confidently."

As a Bethlehem cosmetic dentist, DICE Dental is committed to using the latest technology to ensure patients receive high-quality care tailored to their unique needs. Dr. Ren and his team work closely with each patient to create a treatment plan that delivers the best possible outcome.

Patients seeking dental implants in Bethlehem can schedule a free consultation with DICE Dental to learn more about the procedure and its benefits. DICE Dental’s affordable pricing and personalized care make it a top choice for residents seeking high-quality dental solutions.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation with the Bethlehem dentist, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/.

About DICE Dental

DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice’s goal is to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dental implants, crowns, and extractions to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Melissa Dugan
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bethlehem Dental Implants Available at DICE Dental for Only $1,450

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more