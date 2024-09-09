DG Okonjo-Iweala meets Young Trade Leaders on eve of Public Forum, welcomes youth input

The eight Young Trade Leaders, hailing from six different continents, said they were delighted to be selected for the initiative and stressed their aim to advance a modern, inclusive agenda that meets the needs of young people today. The Director-General urged the Young Trade Leaders to be bold and creative, encouraging them to bring fresh and innovative ideas to the WTO. She also urged them to broaden understanding of the role of trade as a vehicle for sustainable and inclusive development.

Public Forum

The Young Trade Leaders have been invited to Geneva to participate in a range of activities during the Public Forum. This includes hosting a session on youth perspectives on inclusive trade. They will also meet with their mentors in the WTO Secretariat who will guide them on their journey as Young Trade Leaders. In addition, they will meet with their national delegations and participate in other sessions and activities during the Forum.

Contact

For more information, please contact Tim Adamson, External Relations Officer and coordinator of the YTL programme ([email protected]) or visit the YTL homepage.

