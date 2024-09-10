Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery Garners Gold Medals for “Best Flavored Whiskey” @ Texas Whiskey Festival, Whiskies of World

Iron Wolf Hotscotch Whiskey with Gold Medals

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery , a rapidly growing craft distillery just west of Austin, is thrilled to announce that its flagship butterscotch whiskey, Hotscotch , has been recognized as the "Best Flavored Whiskey" after securing multiple Gold Medals at two prestigious spirit competitions. The awards were earned at the Texas Whiskey Festival, the premier gathering of Texas whiskey makers, and Whiskies of the World, a global competition that highlights the best products across whiskey categories.“Hotscotch is so distinctive and compelling that we consistently draw crowds at the competitions we attend,” says Jordan Watters, CEO of Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery. “Among all the flavored whiskies, traditional whiskies, and even bourbons present, Hotscotch stands out for its bold and unique flavor. It’s especially rewarding to see customers return with friends to share the experience. Being recognized by industry experts and judges is a powerful endorsement of our product and the Iron Wolf brand. We’re honored to receive this recognition.”Hotscotch delivers a rich blend of butterscotch and whiskey, offering a smooth sweetness balanced by a touch of "Texas heat" from a proprietary infusion of fresh Texas peppers. The subtle spice elevates the whiskey's richness, making it truly unique. Versatile and crowd-pleasing, Hotscotch can be enjoyed chilled as a shot, sipped over ice, or used in a wide range of inventive cocktails.About Iron Wolf Ranch & DistilleryFounded in 2017, Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery is a craft distillery located in Spicewood, Texas, offering a distinctive range of spirits including vodka, gin, rum, flavored whiskies, and bourbon . With over 30 awards to its name, including multiple Gold Medals for its flagship Hotscotch and Bourbon, Iron Wolf is a rising force in the spirits industry. Nestled on 15 acres in the Texas Hill Country, the distillery features breathtaking views, a laid-back atmosphere, and a venue designed for live music, accommodating anywhere from 200 to 3,000+ guests. Visitors can enjoy Iron Wolf’s custom copper stills, expansive patios, and an inviting indoor venue, all set against the backdrop of Hill Country charm.

