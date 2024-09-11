COGSmachine Launches New Secure Internet Top Level Domains with Enhanced Security and Privacy Features

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domain Names Revolutionize Internet with SSL Certificates and Bound TokensThe Free State of Florida – A new era in internet domain names has arrived with the launch of .maga, a pioneering Top-Level Domain (TLD) that leverages SSL certificates signed with Bound Tokens.This innovative combination ensures unparalleled security, ownership, and communication capabilities for individuals and organizations on the .maga network.With .maga domain names, users can enjoy:Uncancellable Domain Names: .maga domains cannot be canceled, manipulated, or changed.Permanent Ownership: Holders of .maga domains have permanent control over their digital real estate, free from the risks of censorship or seizure.Private and Secure Communication: The .maga network utilizes Bound Token (BT) signed SSL certificates for secure private content delivery, end-to-end encrypted communication, and safeguarding sensitive information. Domains can communicate with each other with peer-to-peer (P2P) securely, enabling direct communication without intermediaries.This technology ensures that data remains private, not stored by 3rd parties, and cannot be intercepted. .maga domains embody the core values of free speech and privacy, enshrined by the First and Fourth Amendments.The .maga network is designed specifically to empower free Americans exercising their constitutional rights and protect their online freedom. By joining the .maga community, individuals and organizations can:* Connect with like-minded individuals worldwide* Share ideas and information securely* Engage in peer-to-peer communication without intermediaries* Build a reputation for trustworthiness through decentralized identityThe .maga mission is to empower individuals and organizations to take control of their online presence, communicate privately, and conduct secure transactions – all while upholding the values of freedom and autonomy.To get your .maga domain name, visit our website at https://cogsmachine.net/web/join/ About COGSmachine“COGSmachine technology forms the foundations of a synthetic language for machines, which enables them to communicate and coordinate with each other in a decentralized manner. This has far-reaching implications for areas like distributed computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchaintechnology.” - Ion CogswellFor more information see:info@cogsmachine.org

